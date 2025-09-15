Trade Minister says gov’t committed to industrialization

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Trade Babucarr Ismaila Joof has expressed the government’s commitment to support industrialisation to curb unemployment.

On Friday, Minister Joof embarked on a familiarisation tour of factories including GACH Global’s Jaeja Tomato Factory in Banjulding.

Minister Joof, accompanied by key officials and business leaders, was warmly received by GACH Global Group’s CEO Abubacarr Jawara.

The visit was a strategic and assertive move demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting local industrial and agro-processing enterprises. The visit took place as part of a broader industrial tour intended to assess operations, identify challenges, and explore how government intervention could boost local production and economic growth.

The engagement provided an on-site opportunity for the minister to witness firsthand the factory’s role in boosting local production, particularly in agro-processing.

Minister Joof emphasised the importance of such factories for job creation, food security, and reducing reliance on imported goods, which aligns with national economic policies to drive local value addition and industrialisation.

The minister expressed strong appreciation for the management’s open collaboration with government officials, recognising the factory as a vital player in the country’s industrial landscape.

The visit also sent a clear message about government readiness to support enterprises like GACH to scale operations, which is crucial for the local economy and positions The Gambia for enhanced participation in continental and international trade agreements.