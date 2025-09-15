Gov’t urges absconded workers in Spain to return

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Following reports that over 30 Gambian migrant workers have absconded in Spain, at the end of their three months’ work permit, the Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment Ismaila Joof has urged them to return as soon as they could, to avoid risking the future of the labour agreement with Spain.

Last week, the Spanish embassy warned that absconding of Gambian migrant workers could jeopardise the agreement.

Addressing journalists on the matter on Friday, Joof who is reported to have been moved to become minister of defence, used his last public function as Trade minister to vow that government’s priority as of now, will be to facilitate the return of the absconded individuals either voluntarily or through force. ”In any case they are now supposed to pay for their own return air tickets,” he said.

He however expressed hope that the workers would return so that another 50 being processed, would not miss their chances by this unfortunate behaviour of the absconded ones.

Joof said the circular migration deal is aimed at providing an alternative to people risking their lives attempting to go to Spain and other European countries through the Mediterranean Sea.

“We are currently receiving offers from Poland and others for a similar deal, but this behaviour of our people in Spain would make it hard to proceed with other countries,” Joof said.

He also called out on parents of those who absconded in Spain, to understand that their children are destroying a great opportunity for several families in the country.

The minister also dismissed notions that the workers absconded because there is no job for them in The Gambia. ”We cannot accept that notion because some of them left their jobs here. My own driver applied and went. He is one of the 33 that absconded,” Minister Joof lamented.