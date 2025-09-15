Minister Gomez urges NPP student wing to rise up for nation building

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof Pierre Gomez has called on the student wing of the governing National People’s Party (NPP) to come forward and work for the country, assuring them too that the NPP would be victorious in the 2026 presidential election.

Delivering the keynote address at the NPP Students’ Wing Leadership Training on Saturday at the party headquarters in Bundung, Prof Gomez said the NPP’s commitment to youth empowerment is unrivaled compared to other political movements.

“Not all political movements are equal in their vision for youth empowerment. Some make promises that evaporate after elections. Others reduce young people to foot soldiers without ever granting them a seat at the table. But the NPP will not do that,” he said.

He urged the students to come together and support NPP in the coming election.

“Come to the table and bring your contribution because we are called by the nation to be the laborers through the NPP and build this nation, and you can do that. You are the ones who will carry forward the flame of our democracy. So let us leave here today with renewed conviction, ready to work, to serve and to lead, knowing that with unity of purpose, faith in our nation and loyalty to the NPP, victory in 2026 and beyond is assured,” he reiterated.

He pointed to the various initiatives, from employment schemes to skills development put in place by the NPP government which he said is a demonstration of the party’s dedication to youth empowerment.

He listed projects such as the Faraba Bantang campus, School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences with 14 state-of-the-art laboratories, the USET campus in Brikama and the convocation for the first homegrown engineers as a great achievement.

“As for Faraba Bantang, when this government came to power in 2017, the money wasn’t there. It was President Adama Barrow who really mobilised the funds and now work on the design for you to have this state-of-the-art Faraba Banta campus. This is history,” he told the students present.