5 car drifters jailed

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

Senior Magistrate Jallow of Brusubi magistrates’ court yesterday sentenced five youths for reckless driving. They are Momodou Martin Sanyang, Serign Mass Gaye, Muhammed Bah, Ismaila Bah and Samba Ceesay.

The court found all five guilty as charged in accordance with the Motor Traffic Act.

The charges attract an option of a fine and or both fine and imprisonment, except for the offence of unauthorised use of tinted glass which attracts only a 0fine, except in the case default of payment when the court can impose a custodial sentence.

The five were sentenced as follows: Momodou Martin Sanyang is fined D25,000, in addition to a 3-year imprisonment term, with hard labour.

Serigne Mass Gaye shall pay a fine of D1,000 in addition to 3 months imprisonment with hard labour. Mass is also ordered to pay a fine of D25,000 in addition to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Another convict, Muhammed Bah is ordered to pay a fine of D20,000 in default to serve two years imprisonment with hard labour. He was also found guilty on another count and slammed with a fine of D25,000 in addition to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Ismaila Faal who is also found guilty is ordered to pay a fine of D25,000 in addition to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour. Faal is also ordered to pay a fine of D20,000 in default to serve two years imprisonment with hard labour. Samba Ceesay who is also found guilty is ordered to pay a fine of D25,000 in addition to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.

However Magistrate Jallow also ruled that 1st accused Momodou Martin Sanyang and 2nd accused Serign Mass Gaye be taken to the Juvenile Wing at Jeshwang considering their ages.