5 more Sanyang youths bailed

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh of the High Court yesterday granted bail to five suspects in the alleged Sanyang village arson attack on a police station and a fishmeal factory.

The five, Lamin Tijan Jabang; Abdou Kunta Fofana; Suwaibou Bojang; Abdoulie Sanneh and Abdoulie Jallow were each granted bail in the sum of one million dalasis (D1.000.000.00).

They were also asked to provide one Gambian surety who must deposit to an affidavit of means in the same sum. They were further asked not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses and to keep the peace and not commit any offence, pending the hearing and determination of their trial.

The five were also ordered to be attending court at each hearing, pending the hearing and determination of the charges filed by the State.