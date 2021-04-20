33 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
type here...
News

5 more Sanyang youths bailed

38

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh of the High Court yesterday granted bail to five suspects in the alleged Sanyang village arson attack on a police station and a fishmeal factory.

The five, Lamin Tijan Jabang; Abdou Kunta Fofana; Suwaibou Bojang; Abdoulie Sanneh and Abdoulie Jallow were each granted bail in the sum of one million dalasis (D1.000.000.00).

They were also asked to provide one Gambian surety who must deposit to an affidavit of means in the same sum. They were further asked not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses and to keep the peace and not commit any offence, pending the hearing and determination of their trial.

The five were also ordered to be attending court at each hearing, pending the hearing and determination of the charges filed by the State.

Previous articleThe Gambia secures more funds for COVID-19 vaccines
Next articleJudge orders NIA ex-officials stay in custody until they respect court
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

AMBASSADOR TIJAN JAITEH SECURES COACH FOR VOLLEYBALL

Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, a retired Gambian international footballer, was last week praised by the National Sports Council (NSC) for facilitating the availability of...

DARBOE SAYS LINKING UDP WITH DRUGS ‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’

Restoring tax on rice will only worsen matters – Trade minister

GPU condemns harassment of Foroyaa court reporter

Gov’t clarifies $200,000 Rohingya legal fees

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions