50 percent of Gambians want a Talib, Faal, Kandeh coalition

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A survey released yesterday has indicated that a majority of Gambians, 55%, believe a political coalition involving Talib Bensouda, Essa Mbaye Faal and Mamma Kandeh could win the 2026 Presidential Election.

According to the survey conducted by Gambia Participates (GP) in collaboration with CepRass, only 16% disagreed with this possibility, while 29% remained uncertain.

“Half of the respondents (50%) believe Talib Bensouda should run for president in 2026 regardless of party affiliation, while 20% opposed the idea, and 30% remain unsure. This shows a relatively strong level of cross-party appeal, although a sizable proportion of the electorate is still undecided,” the survey added.

It added that among the youngest group (18–24), support is relatively low but present, with 6% saying yes, while 3% remain undecided and 2% opposing the idea.

“The strongest backing comes from the 25–34 age group, where 17% support Bensouda, the highest of any age bracket, with another 9% undecided. This suggests that young adults in their late twenties and early thirties are the most enthusiastic about his candidacy.” For the 35–44 group, the survey added, “Support remains notable at 13% yes, although opposition (6%) and uncertainty (8%) also increase, showing a more mixed picture. Among the 45–54 group, support declines further, with only 7% backing Bensouda, while opposition (4%) and undecided (6%) remain modest.”