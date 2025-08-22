UDP officials, NAMs in NBR take swipe at NPP’s Seedy Njie

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The regional executive committee, party militants in collaboration with the National Assembly Members of the main opposition United Democratic Party in the North Bank Region have all called on IGP Seedy Mukhtar Touray to arrest Seedy Njie, of the governing National People’s Party (NPP) ‘for incitement.’

They made these calls on Wednesday at a press conference held at the UDP bureau in Kerewan.

The UDP officials said Mr Njie’s remarks that their party has a militia group intimidating Gambians from registering as voters and labeling them foreigners is fallacious, false and do not match with the constitution and social norms of the country, or promoting unity of the nation.

Speaking at the event, Momodou Marr, UDP regional administrative secretary said: “We are in solidarity with the national executive in condemning Seedy Njie and bringing him before the court for his claims. We are calling on the IGP to arrest Seedy Njie for incitement and attack”.

The UDP regional committee further called on President Barrow and his government to take drastic measures against Seedy Njie, accusing him of instigating ethnic violence which should not be entertained by any citizen.

“The UDP is committed to defending and upholding the constitution which recognises the right to freedom of association.”

Speaker after speaker, including, Sait Joof, the regional coordinator, Mariama Dibba -Salikenni ward councillor, Lamin Jaiteh- regional youth coordinator and Aji Binta Manneh Hydara, NAM Sulayman Saho among others all condemned Mr Njie for his comments.