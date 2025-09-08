6 more Gambian migrant workers abscond in Spain

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Six more Gambian migrant workers, who recently travelled to Spain under the bilateral labour agreement between The Gambia and Spain, have absconded.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment Mod Secka told The Standard yesterday that the six were part of thirty seven seasonal workers who completed their 3 months stay in Spain and were supposed to return to Banjul, He said they absconded along the way.

However PS Secka could not confirm whether the rest of the migrant workers due bcak have arrived home, saying ‘they were supposed to depart from Spain Saturday.’

He said his ministry is taking account of the issue and will report to the public in the due course including publication of the identities of those who absconded.

In July, 3 migrants, Foday Marega, Seedia Kebbeh and Demba Keita absconded from the farm after they failed to report to the authorities for their scheduled work and residence permits processing appointments.