SK Jaiteh donate clothing, medical items to Prisons

By Amadou Jadama

Businessman and Cyprus Honorary Consul Alhaji Salifu K Jaiteh on Wednesday donated 26 bales of clothing worth D208,500 to the State Central Prisons Mile II.

The gesture, according to Mr Jaiteh, is meant to improve the living condition of inmates.

At the same event, Jaiteh also donated medical items valued at D20,000.

Jaiteh, a long-term supporter of the institution, praised the prison officers, describing them as good servants who deal with people unfortunate to find themselves in difficult conditions.

He said he got news that some of the inmates especially at the Remand Wing are without basic clothing. “The weather will soon change and these people will need warm clothing to protect them from the cold and that is why we included blankets and jumpers for the cold season,” he added. Jaiteh said his principle has always been to ploughed back resources to help the Gambian people in various ways, especially humanitarian gestures.

Keita M Saidy, Deputy Director of Prisons, expressed profound gratitude to Mr Jaiteh and commended the support that they continuously received from him to improve the prisoners’ condition.

“We thank Mr Jaiteh, for his valuable contribution to the Gambia Prison Service,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Yusupha Jabang, head of the medical department unit of the Gambia Prison Service commended SK Jaiteh and his company for always coming to their aid, and described the donations as crucial and timely

He called on others with the means to emulate Mr Jaiteh to help the Prisons Department. Other speakers including, Commissioners Lamin Sowe, Buba Jatta and Chief Superintendent Kalilu Jammeh expressed similar remarks.