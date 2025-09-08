Brikama man dies of suspected drug abuse

- Advertisement -

Police in Brikama on Friday received a report of the alleged death of Dawda Ceesay, a 19- year old, Gambian from Manduar, suspected to be linked to the consumption of a drug variety called Khush.

According to the report, the deceased was rushed to Brikama District Hospital after consuming the substance but later passed away. Police visited the hospital, where the body is currently kept at the mortuary for possible postmortem.

The Gambia Police Force strongly warns the public, especially the youth, against the consumption of Khush and other harmful substances, which pose serious risks to health and life.

GPF