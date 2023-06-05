600 women to benefit from entrepreneurial training

The founder and CEO of Njie Charakh World Market has announced plans to start a three-month intensive entrepreneurial training for 150 businesswomen in Kanifing.

The training which targets 600 businesswomen every year and starts next Sunday will focus on entrepreneurship, startups and skills.

“I am organising the training to empower the women because being a female entrepreneur is both tough and an incredible life choice in a male-dominated field,” Modou Njie, CEO Njie Charakh told The Standard.

He said although in most developed countries the convergence between male and female workers has become more balanced, the inequality gap is still significant and progress is slow.

“I have recognised this gap in The Gambia and I want to bridge it especially in the business sector. It is under this background that I want to call on all Gambians to patronise Njie Charakh World Market which is Gambian owned and determined to support women in business. For anyone who wants to partner with us, you can contact me on 2154377,” he said. Njie said his business is also supporting a number of schools around the country and is committed to do more.