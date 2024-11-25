A call for practicality: Reimagining presidential motorcade protocols in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

As a co-opted member of the APRC and part of its executive, I remain a devoted sympathizer of the NPP government and a well-wisher of President Adama Barrow. This sentiment stems not only from shared political aspirations but also from personal experiences. Over the years, President Barrow has treated me with remarkable kindness and generosity. He graciously sponsored the publication of my latest book, Testimony of a Retired Gambian Military Officer and Diplomat, and at one point even considered appointing me to the Senegalo-Gambia Secretariat.

Regrettably, that opportunity was derailed by opposition from Senegalese President Macky Sall, who reportedly disapproved due to my candid critiques of his administration. While this development was disappointing, I understood it as part of the broader political realities shaped by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the APRC and NPP—a pact I actively supported ahead of the 2021 elections. This agreement laid the groundwork for collaboration and led to several of my colleagues being appointed to key government positions.

With this context in mind, I now turn to the pressing issue at hand—an observation I feel compelled to share with the President, both as a concerned citizen and a political ally.

Mr. President, allow me to respectfully draw your attention to a matter that warrants reconsideration: the practice of shutting down major highways, particularly during peak hours in urban centers, to accommodate your motorcade. While intended to ensure your security and facilitate smooth travel, this approach often causes significant inconvenience to the public, with gridlocks that paralyze the daily routines of countless citizens.

This elaborate procedure mobilizes the full spectrum of our security forces—the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), the Gambia Police Force (GPF), the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Immigration officials, and even the ECOMIG contingents. For what is often a brief commute, entire communities are subjected to long delays and mounting frustration.

Historically, such stringent measures trace back to the aftermath of the 1981 coup attempt, during which late President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara adopted heightened security protocols. These precautions, initially enforced by Senegalese intervention forces, were a reaction to the traumatic coup and the volatile climate it created. Yet, even after the Senegalese withdrew in 1989, Sir Dawda continued the practice, perhaps for the sense of security it provided or the authority it projected. Ironically, the grand display of force he cultivated did little to shield him from the internal upheaval that ultimately unseated him in 1994.

The lesson here is poignant: excessive reliance on overt displays of power often alienates the very people it is meant to reassure.

In light of this, I urge a reevaluation of current motorcade protocols. Could we explore less disruptive alternatives that balance the President’s security with the public’s convenience? A leaner approach would not only demonstrate sensitivity to the daily struggles of Gambians but also cultivate goodwill and a sense of shared responsibility between the leadership and its people.

Ultimately, the strength of a presidency is not measured by the number of roads cleared or sirens blared but by the trust and connection it fosters with its citizens. Let us seize this opportunity to set a precedent of humility, accessibility, and practicality for the benefit of all Gambians.

Former President Yahya Jammeh, who ousted Sir Dawda Jawara in a dramatic 1994 coup, elevated the chaos of traffic disruptions to an unprecedented level of spectacle. His motorcade rituals were not just about inconveniencing everyday drivers; they transformed Gambian highways into theatrical displays of military might. Troops swarmed the streets, precious hours were wasted in gridlocks, and Jammeh paraded the nation’s deadliest combat arsenal like a conqueror showcasing his spoils. Yet, for all his posturing, did those ostentatious shows of force save him when ECOMIG forces stood poised to unseat him in 2017? The answer, unequivocally, is no.

Under President Adama Barrow, who assumed office in 2017, the population and the number of vehicles on our roads have surged. Despite ongoing road expansions, the extended shutdowns of major highways for the presidential motorcade have become an intolerable drain on time, productivity, and patience. Worse still, this practice endangers lives by delaying critical emergency services like ambulances and fire trucks. The public outcry is growing, and even the President’s staunchest allies are beginning to question the necessity of these excessive disruptions.

The absurdity of these security measures is glaringly out of sync with the realities of our peaceful nation. There is no credible security threat to justify this drama. As someone who served as an infantry captain under Jawara and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel under Jammeh, I have scrutinized this issue over decades. My conclusion is clear: these road closures serve no practical purpose and are counterproductive. They frustrate the public, erode goodwill toward the President, and tarnish the dignity of the office.

I urge President Barrow to reconsider this practice. Shutting down roads for his motorcade sends the wrong message to the citizenry, one of unnecessary pomp and detachment from their daily struggles. The Gambia has never faced an existential threat warranting such measures. Instead, these protocols waste valuable human hours, disrupt commerce, and undermine public trust. Leadership is about connecting with the people, not alienating them through theatrical displays of power.

It is possible that President Barrow’s closest advisers hesitate to share the depth of public dissatisfaction with him, fearing it might jeopardize their positions. But this reluctance to confront reality is a dangerous trap that ensnared both Jawara and Jammeh in their later years, ultimately contributing to their political downfalls. History has shown us that leaders who lose touch with their people risk losing their mandate.

To His Excellency President Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed and Security Forces, I offer this advice with the utmost respect. My intent is not to undermine your authority but to provide constructive feedback for the betterment of our beloved nation. Let us dispense with outdated and counterproductive practices, and instead, focus on fostering trust and efficiency in governance. If my words offend, I apologize, but the truth must be told for the greater good of The Gambia.

Retired Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr,

Former Commander of the Gambian National Army