A decade of promise, and so little to show

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Dear Editor,

After ten years in office, Adama Barrow’s government has delivered far less than the moment demanded. In all that time, the administration has managed to acquire only a single ferry, yet this is presented as though it were an extraordinary national achievement. Even Barrow’s predecessor, former President Yahya Jammeh, commissioned six ferries over the course of his 22 years in office.

In any serious country, leadership is measured by vision, delivery, and the ability to move a nation forward with purpose. Across the world, governments are building bridges, tunnels, and modern transport networks that transform the lives of their people. Here at home, we are being asked to applaud what should never have been framed as a grand accomplishment in the first place.

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This is the tragedy of the Barrow era. It is an age of lowered expectations, squandered opportunity, and a style of governance too often marked by corruption, drift, and the careless mismanagement of national resources. The grand language of development has not been matched by the substance of development. Gambians were promised progress. What too many have received instead is stagnation dressed up as success.

A nation as proud and resilient as The Gambia deserves far better than this culture of self-congratulation in the face of underperformance. It deserves leadership with imagination, discipline, and moral seriousness. That is why many now look to Lord Mayor Talib Bensouda with hope. He represents energy, clarity, and a modern sense of purpose,the kind of leadership that can lift this country beyond excuses and finally place it on the path to becoming the modern state its people deserve.

December must be the moment when illusion gives way to truth, and when loud claims are finally measured against lived reality. The time has come for Adama Barrow to go, and for a new chapter of transformation to begin.

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By Cllr MC Cham Jr

Business Councillor, KMC