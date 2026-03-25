In the build up to 2026…

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As the countdown to the 2026 presidential election gathers momentum, the political atmosphere in The Gambia is becoming increasingly charged. Recent developments show a noticeable shift in party loyalties, with supporters and even key figures crossing political lines in search of new alignments.

While such movements are not unusual or unexpected in a democratic setting, the growing frequency of these happenings signals an intensifying competition among political actors eager to consolidate influence and secure victory.

This period, often marked by heightened rhetoric and strategic maneuvering, is a critical test of the country’s democratic maturity. Political parties are expected to present their visions clearly, engage voters respectfully, and compete on the strength of ideas rather than personalities or divisions.

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However, history has shown that when competition overheats, it can create tensions that risk spilling over into unrest if not carefully managed. Therefore care must be taken in how these incidents are reacted to and handled.

It is imperative that all stakeholders- political leaders, supporters, civil society, and electoral authorities – place peace at the forefront of their actions. Elections should not be seen as a battle to be won at all costs, but as a process through which the will of the people is freely expressed.

Leaders, in particular, carry the responsibility of setting the tone, discouraging inflammatory language, and urging their followers to act with restraint and respect. That is what will end up being beneficial for all citizens and the country itself.

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Equally important is the role of citizens. Voters must remain vigilant, refusing to be drawn into provocation or misinformation. A peaceful election is not solely the duty of institutions; it is a collective responsibility.

As 2026 approaches, The Gambia stands at a defining moment. The true measure of success will not only be who emerges victorious, but whether the process strengthens unity, upholds democratic values, and preserves the peace that is essential for national progress.

Elections come and go, The Gambia remains!