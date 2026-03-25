PETROLEUM EXPERT GASSAMA OPENS GAMBIA’S FIRST PETROLEUM TESTING LAB

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In a landmark development for the country’s energy sector, Owl Surveillance Services has officially inaugurated The Gambia’s first petroleum testing laboratory, a state-of-the-art facility designed to ensure fuel quality, protect consumers, and safeguard the environment.

The establishment of the laboratory marks a significant shift for The Gambia, which has long relied on neighbouring Senegal for petroleum product testing. This process often resulted in delays and additional costs. With the new facility now operational, testing can be conducted locally, allowing for faster, more accurate results and improved regulatory oversight.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the circulation of substandard fuel in the country, which has reportedly caused damage to vehicles and raised safety issues, including suspected links to recent car fire incidents. Lawmakers in the National Assembly had previously expressed frustration to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) over the absence of a local testing facility.

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Founder of Owl Surveillance Services, Lamin Gassama, a seasoned petroleum expert with nearly two decades of experience, described the project as a response to national demand and a commitment to public safety. “We listened, worked tirelessly, and delivered. This lab is for the people of The Gambia,” he said during the launch.

Gassama noted that The Gambia’s position as one of the last ports of discharge due to draft restrictions exposes it to heightened risks of fuel contamination. He explained that vessels sometimes offload residual petroleum products into local storage facilities, increasing the likelihood of compromised fuel quality.

According to him, the new laboratory will complement the efforts of depot operators and PURA by enabling rapid detection of contaminants and ensuring that petroleum products meet international standards before reaching consumers.

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The facility is equipped with modern testing equipment and staffed by trained experts, positioning it as a critical asset in strengthening the country’s petroleum regulation framework.

The initiative has received support from key stakeholders, including the government through Ministry of Petroleum Energy and Mines , regulatory authorities, PURA and the Gambia Standards Bureau, reflecting a collaborative effort to improve the integrity of the nation’s energy supply chain. Gassama expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mentor, Mr. Lang K. Konteh, for being the driving force behind this initiative, and extended his appreciation to His Excellency President Adama Barrow and the Gambia government for their support.

The opening of the laboratory is expected to enhance public safety, boost confidence in the petroleum sector, and contribute to The Gambia’s broader economic development.

With this milestone, The Gambia takes a decisive step toward greater self-reliance and accountability in managing its energy resources.