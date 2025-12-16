A glowing tribute to aunty Ebironkeh Dorothy Jones Thomas

- Advertisement -

By Melville Robertson Roberts Esq

Today, we remember a woman whose presence was a blessing, whose faith was unshakable, and whose love wrapped itself around everyone she met. My dearest aunty Ebironkeh Jones Thomas was more than a family friend; she was a pillar of warmth, a vessel of godliness, and a heart so full of compassion that it touched lives across generations.

Aunty Ebi lived her faith not in words alone but in every gentle act that flowed from her spirit. She was a faithful Christian who carried the light of Christ wherever she went. Her warmth was the kind that softened burdens, her laughter had a way of brightening even the hardest days, and her kindness left permanent imprints on the hearts of those who knew her.

Our bond was special. When my beloved Aunty Nanette Mayola DaCosta passed away, it was Aunty Ebi who lovingly prepared her for Christian burial. She carried out that sacred duty with such dignity, such quiet strength, such deep reverence that it remains one of my most tender memories of her. Later, when Uncle Sammy Jones died, she spent long days at Jones Kunda, and it was there we shared countless evenings filled with stories, warmth, and laughter. My goodness, when Aunty Ebi laughed, the whole world seemed lighter. From those days came the affectionate nickname she gave me, “Gorroh,” all because Yvette, her dear niece, was my girlfriend at the time. That was her spirit, full of jokes, full of heart, full of life.

One cherished moment stands out vividly. I was briefly working at Samakat at Tilewa House as an administrator, and I drafted Bishop Tilewa’s speech for the diocesan synod. That year, the Bishop’s special mention was a glowing tribute to three remarkable women: Aunty Ebi Jones Thomas, Aunty Modou Tebbs Coker, and Aunty Owoyi Thomas. This tribute was the Bishop’s Mention. It was a proud, deeply deserving moment for her, a recognition of her years of service, devotion, and unwavering commitment to the church she loved so dearly and the noble task of them preparing the Christian dead for burial.

How could anyone forget her days as a chorister. She was a singer through and through, faithful to every anthem and every rehearsal. I still smile when I think of that unforgettable day when we were preparing for a joint choir anthem. Aunty Ebi was busy enjoying her ‘jinko’ when the choirmaster suddenly called on her. Without missing a beat, she burst out in her bold, unmistakable voice, “Yes love,” and the entire choir simply dissolved into laughter. That was her, unfiltered, warm, spirited, and effortlessly joyful.

Aunty Ebi, I loved you dearly. Not once did I ever see you frown. You lived with a heart full of grace, and you left behind memories filled with joy.

Though the years and distance caused our communication to fade, my affection and respect for you never once dimmed.

When I just relocated to the UK, we kept in touch through your grand daughter Patience who you would ask to ring me so we could chat. Sadly, we lost touch the last couple of years but you were, and will always remain, a shining light in the story of my life.

May the Almighty God, whom you served so faithfully, grant you eternal rest in His perfect peace. May the angels welcome you with the hymns you once sang so beautifully on earth and may your legacy of love, laughter, and faith continue to live on in all of us who had the gift of knowing you.

Rest well, dearest Aunty Ebironkeh Dorothy Jones Thomas. Your light will never fade.

“With Christ in the vessel, you will surely smile at the storm”.