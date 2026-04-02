A government without compassion: Gambians left to bear the burden

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By Tombong Saidy

The Gambian people woke up to a harsh and deeply unsettling reality, one that perfectly captures the widening disconnect between the leadership of Adama Barrow and the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

In what can only be described as the most drastic fuel price hike in the history of this country, the government has once again demonstrated a troubling lack of empathy, foresight, and responsibility.

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Diesel has surged from D84.60 to D95.00 per litre, an increase of D10.40, representing a 12.29% rise.

Petrol has jumped from D82.50 to D98.00 per litre, an increase of D15.50, representing a staggering 18.79% rise.

These are not just numbers. They are a direct assault on the livelihoods of Gambians.

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The ripple effect will crush the ordinary citizen. Fuel is the lifeblood of any economy. When its price rises so sharply, the consequences are immediate and unforgiving: Transport fares will skyrocket, squeezing already struggling commuters; Electricity costs (cashpower) will rise, deepening energy poverty; Food prices, especially fish and basic commodities, will increase; Farmers, who depend on fuel for irrigation, to till the land and transport, will be pushed further into hardship; Urban poor families will face unbearable daily survival costs.

This is not an isolated policy decision, it is an economic avalanche. And as always, it is the poor who are buried beneath it.

It is a global crisis, but local failure. Yes, global tensions, including the widely acknowledged US/Israel–Iran geopolitical dynamics have contributed to rising fuel prices worldwide. But here lies the difference between responsible governments and the Barrow administration: responsible governments shield their citizens.

They introduce subsidies, reduce taxes, and cut unnecessary spending to cushion the blow. They act decisively, with compassion and urgency.

The Barrow government has done the exact opposite, it has passed the full burden directly onto the shoulders of the Gambian people.

Where is the sacrifice from government? If Gambians must tighten their belts, then government must lead by example. Yet what do we see?

Continued purchase of new government vehicles; wasteful “laying of foundation stone” tours costing millions of dalasis; an ever-expanding Office of the President budget; excessive and unjustified foreign travel expenditures.

This is not governance. This is recklessness wrapped in indifference.

Immediate actions that could have been taken

A compassionate and responsible government would have: slashed the Office of the President’s budget by at least 30%; cancelled all non-essential vehicle purchases in the 2026 budget; halted wasteful nationwide tours and ceremonies; drastically reduced foreign travel spending; redirected these savings into fuel subsidies for the poor and vulnerable.

These are not radical ideas, they are common sense measures grounded in responsible leadership. One critical issue remains unanswered:

How much of these new fuel prices are taxes? Gambians deserve full transparency. If a significant portion of this increase is driven by taxation, then this is not merely an economic adjustment, it is a deliberate policy choice to extract more from a suffering population.

If this trajectory continues, 2026 may well become the most economically difficult year in recent Gambian history.

This crisis is not just the result of global shocks. It is the direct consequence of; poor planning; weak economic management; and lack of empathy at the highest levels of government.

Leadership must be accountable

Governance is not about comfort for those in power, it is about sacrifice, responsibility, and protection of the people. The Barrow government has failed this test. Gambians are not asking for miracles. They are asking for leadership that cares, listens, and acts. Until that happens, the suffering of the ordinary citizen will only deepen and the trust between the people and their government will continue to erode.

Tombong Saidy is a chieftain of the opposition Unite Movement for Change, economist and former diplomat.