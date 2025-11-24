A humanitarian call to the moral duty of The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

There comes a moment in the life of every nation when the people must stop, look honestly at themselves, and decide whether they are prepared to live by the values they claim to hold.

For The Gambia, that moment has now arrived.

For years, I have watched Adrian Corish, Founder of African Migration Advisory Centre AMAC, travel across this country, meeting mothers and fathers who go to bed every night with the same haunting question, “Where is my child?.”

Their sons and daughters left with hope.

Many never returned. They disappeared into deserts, detention centres, European coastlines and unmarked graves.

Yet one truth remains unshakable, every human being has the right to be identified in death. Every parent has the right to know what happened to their child. This is not politics. This is not charity.

This is the very definition of humanity protected by our African Charter, reflected in our human rights laws, and rooted deeply in our moral identity as Gambians.

But for a long time, this country had no pathway to identify our missing sons and daughters.Well, until now, that is.

The bridge Adrian built for our children

On 15 July 2025, during one of the most painful seasons of his life following the passing of his beloved wife, Isatou Sambou, Adrian Corish signed a historic Data Partnership Agreement (DPA) with the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) in The Hague, Netherlands.

He signed it with a broken heart, but with a clear mind.

It is the first agreement of its kind in Gambian history.

It creates a humanitarian DNA and data bridge between The Gambia and one of Europe’s largest missing persons systems.

For the first time ever, Gambian families can now legally and safely register their missing loved ones, fully aligned with

The Gambia Data Protection Bill 2025, the Rabat Process, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights

Every step, every trio, every negotiation, every page of paperwork, has been funded entirely from Adrian’s own pocket.

He did this because he understands grief, and because he believes The Gambia deserves this bridge.

But now that the bridge is finally built, it is time for the nation to fulfill its moral duty.

We cannot do this without Corporate Gambia and the public

This mission is no longer about Adrian alone.It is about all of us. Corporate Gambia has thrived because the people of this country have supported them for decades.

Banks, telecoms, insurance companies, airlines, hotels, mobile money operators, private sector businesses and the entire communications sector are all needed in this drive.

Without the Gambian people, corporate Gambia would not exist.

Now the people need you.

This is the moment for CSR to be real, visible, and responsible. Not just talk.

Not just branding. But our moral duty as Gambians. And to the general public. Every citizen… Every family…

You also have a role to play. Give what you can. Give with compassion.

Give because no parent should wait even one more day for answers.

Ebrima, a partner in truth

Standing with this national mission is Ebrima Drammeh, Founder of the Migrants Situation Foundation, a man who has spent 15 years warning Gambian youths about the dangers of irregular migration. His deep field experience strengthens this cause.

Together, he and Adrian are preparing a Nationwide Missing Migrants Tour to reach families in every region of The Gambia. But to bring this hope to every village, support is urgently needed.

How you can make donation

To support AMAC’s humanitarian work with returnees, vulnerable youth and families searching for missing loved ones, you may donate through the following options:

Local donations

Ecobank Gambia Ltd Kairaba Branch

Account Name:African Migration Advisory Centre (AMAC)

Account Number; 6240042885

BBAN 008201624004288560

International donations

Euro Account

Ecobank

Account Name African Migration Advisory Centre (AMAC)

Account Number: 6240042887

BBAN 008201624004288754

SWIFT Code ECOCMGMXXX

Euro Correspondent Ecobank International

Correspondent SWIFT ECOCFRPP

Gambia Mobile donation

Wave Account Number

+2207880058

For corporate support or sponsorship inquiries, please email

[email protected]

AMAC Website

www.amacthegambia.org

Thank you for supporting this life saving mission. Your help brings dignity, answers, and protection to families across The Gambia.