UDP WELCOMES GOV’T’S SANCTUARY TO CAMEROON OPPOSITION LEADER But demands further clarification

By Tabora Bojang

Following the late confirmation and announcement by government of the presence in the country of Cameroon opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the United Democratic Party UDP has accused the Gambian authorities of lack of transparency over the matter.

The Gambia government yesterday announced that Bakary arrived in the Gambia since November 7. Explaining the circumstances of his coming, the government said: “Bakary is being hosted temporarily on humanitarian grounds in the spirit of African solidarity and for the purpose of ensuring his safety while discussions continue to pursue a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the post-electoral tensions in Cameroon. The Gambia government is engaging relevant regional partners, including Nigeria, to support a peaceful and negotiated outcome on this matter. The Gambia reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all AU Member States, and to the principle that The Gambia will not be used as a base for subversive activity against any state”.

UDP’s statement

However in a quick comment on the matter, the opposition UDP said it is deeply concerned about the quiet arrival and hosting of the Cameroonian opposition leader on Gambian soil. The UDP statement continued: “While The Gambia has a proud tradition of offering sanctuary on humanitarian grounds, the manner in which this matter has been handled raises serious questions about transparency, accountability, and respect for the Gambian people’s right to know what actions are taken in their name.

According to the government’s own statement, Bakary arrived in The Gambia on 7th November 2025, yet the public is only being informed more than two weeks later, and only after widespread speculation. Such silence on an issue of significant diplomatic and security importance is unacceptable.

Fully cognizant of how despotism operates and how dissenters are treated in such systems, the UDP stands in full solidarity with His Excellency Mr Issa Tchiroma Bakary. We are proud that he can find safe sanctuary in The Gambia for himself and his immediate family. Our position on this humanitarian gesture is unequivocal. However, solidarity must not be used as a justification for secrecy or the erosion of democratic accountability.

We therefore call on the Government of The Gambia to:

· Provide a full and transparent briefing to the National Assembly and the Gambian people on the circumstances surrounding Mr Bakary’s arrival;

· Clarify the nature and duration of his stay, the security arrangements in place, and any commitments made to external states;

· Commit to proactive disclosure in all matters affecting national security, diplomacy, and public interest.

· The Gambian people deserve governance rooted in honesty, openness, and respect, not selective information issued only when convenient.”

Background

Mr Bakary was the main challenger to President Paul Biya in the recent controversial presidential election.

In one of his latest comments before fleeing to Banjul in a post published on social media, the opposition leader was quoted as saying that he will continue to reject the presidential election until he secures a “final victory” over incumbent Paul Biya.

He accused state institutions of “using their power to impose their candidate” and warned that “their impunity is coming to an end.” “The truth of the ballot is clear. We won this election by a large majority. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to the Cameroonian people,” Bakary said in his first public address since the Constitutional Council confirmed Biya’s win.