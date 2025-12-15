A long-overdue step toward meaningful security sector reform

- Advertisement -

The reported plan by government to sell Mile 2 Central Prison to the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) for the construction of a modern correctional facility is a welcome and long-overdue development. For decades, Mile 2 has stood as a symbol of an outdated penal system—overcrowded, poorly equipped, and ill-suited to contemporary standards of human rights, rehabilitation, and security management. Reforming such a critical institution is not merely a matter of infrastructure; it is a central pillar of genuine security sector reform (SSR).

Modern security sector reform places people at its core. A new correctional facility, purpose-built with modern standards in mind, would help address persistent challenges such as congestion, poor sanitation, limited access to healthcare, and inadequate rehabilitation programmes. These deficiencies do not only affect inmates; they undermine staff morale, operational efficiency, and public confidence in the justice system. By contrast, a modern prison can support correctional officers with better working conditions and training environments, thereby professionalising the service and enhancing accountability.

Beyond corrections, this move reflects a broader vision for coordinated security sector reform. Effective SSR requires alignment between justice, law enforcement, corrections, and governance institutions. A humane and secure prison system complements judicial reforms, reinforces respect for the rule of law, and signals a decisive break from practices associated with repression and neglect.

The proposed sale also makes strategic sense from an urban planning and economic perspective. Mile 2 occupies valuable land in a rapidly developing area. Its transfer to GPA could unlock economic opportunities while allowing correctional services to relocate to a more suitable, secure, and spacious location.

Ultimately, this initiative should not be viewed in isolation. It must be accompanied by legal reforms, staff training, independent oversight, and a renewed emphasis on rehabilitation over punishment. If implemented transparently and thoughtfully, this decision could mark a turning point—transforming corrections from a weak link into a cornerstone of The Gambia’s security sector reform agenda.

This move should be hailed as a step in the right direction.