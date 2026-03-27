A panegyric in honour of Fafa Edrissa M’bai One year remembrance

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By Dr Cherno Omar Barry

Today, we gather in solemn reflection, not merely to mourn the passing of FaFa Edrissa M’Bai, but to celebrate a life that was lived in the service of knowledge, justice, and intellectual discipline. One year has passed since his departure from this world, yet his voice still speaks — in books, in lectures, in memories, and in the minds he helped to shape.

FaFa M’Bai belonged to that rare generation of scholars for whom knowledge was not decoration, but duty. He was, by every standard, a man of formidable intellect — a voracious reader, an erudite scholar, and a relentless student of the law and of life itself. His academic excellence was legendary, obtaining four degrees in five years, a feat that testified not only to brilliance, but to discipline, endurance, and an unyielding commitment to learning.

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His contribution to knowledge production in The Gambia and beyond cannot be overstated. Through works such as Legal Reasoning, The Road to Justice, Law and Lawyers in a Changing Society, Advocacy and the Litigation Process, and Advocacy, Ethics and Traditions of the Bar, he built a body of scholarship that will remain a reference point for generations of students, lawyers, and intellectuals.

These writings were not mere academic exercises; they were instruments of formation — shaping minds, sharpening reasoning, and reminding us that the law, when properly understood, is a moral discipline as much as it is a professional one.

FaFa M’Bai believed deeply in the power of institutions, in the discipline of study, and in the responsibility of the intellectual. His lectures to the first law students of the University of The Gambia, his role in the development of legal education, and his involvement in the establishment of the Gambia Law School stand as permanent testimony to his commitment to building structures that would outlive him.

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He did not only practice law; he helped to teach a nation how to think about law.

Those who knew him closely will remember his precision of language, his respect for scholarship, and his refusal to compromise intellectual standards. He wrote with clarity, spoke with authority, and lived with dignity. His work never romanticised reality, nor did it conceal its difficulties; instead, it faced truth with courage and expressed it with honesty.

In an age where noise often replaces thought, FaFa M’Bai stood for reflection.

In a time where opinion is cheap, he stood for knowledge.

In a world where many speak, he taught us how to reason.

Today, one year after his passing, we realise even more clearly that his greatest legacy is not only the books he wrote, but the intellectual tradition he helped to build — a tradition that values discipline over convenience, learning over arrogance, and truth over applause.

Men of his kind do not truly die.

They remain in the institutions they built, in the students they trained, in the pages they wrote, and in the standards they set for those who come after them.

May Allah grant FaFa Edrissa M’Bai eternal peace, and may He reward him for every word he wrote, every mind he shaped, and every generation he helped to guide. Amen.