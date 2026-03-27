7-year-old girl saved from attempted rape in Dakar school toilet

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A tragedy of extreme gravity was narrowly averted in Guédiawaye. In the Thione Samb neighborhood of Wakhinane-Nimzatt, a seven-year-old girl escaped the worst possible abuse thanks to the courageous intervention of local residents, after being attacked on the grounds of her school.

According to information reported by the daily newspaper L’Observateur, the incident occurred Monday morning at the Pikine 23 Primary School, where the first grade student was targeted by a 27-year-old man.

The assailant, identified as EH Ndiaye, reportedly entered the school grounds by climbing over the perimeter wall and then dragged the little girl into the toilets, out of sight.

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According to witness statements, he tried to undress her while attempting to stifle her cries by gagging her. But the child resisted fiercely.

She suffered bruised lips and bleeding ear after he attempted to tie her up.

Alerted by the girl’s cries, mechanics in a nearby workshop climbed and subdued the assailant. Very quickly, an angry mob formed and attacked him before he was was eventually rescued by officers from the Wakhinane-Nimzatt Police Station.

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The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and Ndiaye is being prosecuted for attempted rape with violence against a minor and assault and battery.

Dakaractu