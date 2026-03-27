Ziguinchor mayor bows to pressure, increases workers salaries

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The Ziguinchor city hall, under the leadership of Djibril Sonko, has finally responded favourably to workers’ demands for a salary increase. The municipality has paid three months’ back wages, in accordance with the decree signed by the President of the Republic.

After years of relentless struggle led by union representatives, the salaries of Ziguinchor municipal workers have been increased, fulfilling the government’s commitments.

During Ramadan, union representatives had raised this issue again, denouncing the mayor’s initial refusal to implement the directives of the state authorities.

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Observers say by settling these three months’ back wages, the municipality is taking a conciliatory approach.

Dakaractu