Another TV journalist arrested in connection with Pape Cheikh Diallo’s gay affair

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According to multiple sources, Kader Dia, a presenter at Sen TV, has been arrested as the number of people caught in connection with the Pape Cheikh Diallo homosexual probe grows.

According to police sources, analysis of Mr Dia’s cell phones played a decisive role in his arrest, which occurred recently in Dakar after the broadcast of the radio programme Les Grandes Gueules.

According to sources close to the case, the information extracted from Dia’s devices allowed investigators to strengthen their suspicions and expedite the proceedings that led to his arrest. This development marks a key step in a case already considered sensitive.

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Kader Dia is also alleged to have maintained a relationship with Pape Cheikh Diallo as well as with Kadior Cissé, affiliated with the media outlet 7TV, according to the same sources. These alleged connections, now being scrutinised by investigators, could broaden the scope of the on-going investigation. At least 47 people have been arrested so far in connection with the probe.

Senenews