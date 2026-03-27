‘Simb’ dancer breaks neck, dies during show

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A show of “false lions” (simb) turned into drama last Sunday in the Diamaguène district of Dagana in northern Senegal. Sheikh Ahmed Tidiane Lo, aged 30, from Saint-Louis, lost his life after a fall during his performance.

Lo was popular for injecting acrobatic moves in his performances.

According to eye witnesses, the drama occurred while he was making a jump over his partner. The fall caused a fatal injury, and despite the presence of the public, Sheikh Ahmed Tidiane Lo did not survive. Around 9pm, the Dagana Territorial Brigade was alerted and went to the local health district to make the first findings.

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Prosecutor Baye Thiam has ordered an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death. A judicial investigation has been opened to shed light on the circumstances of this tragic accident.