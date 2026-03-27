Badara Gadiaga says Macky’s UN candidacy ‘predestined’

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Appearing as a guest on the TFM programme Faram Faccee, commentator Badara Gadiaga offered his strong support for the candidacy of former Senegalese president Macky Sall for the position of secretary general of the United Nations, believing that the former head of state possesses the experience and profile required to lead the world’s premier international organisation.

“Macky Sall is a man destined for this role. It’s a victory for Africa to see Macky Sall at the head of the UN,” declared Badara Gadiaga, making his first public appearance since his release from Rebeuss prison.

Even under house arrest with an electronic tag, the commentator expressed a conviction that goes beyond mere short-term support to reflect a continental perspective on the issue.

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According to him, the former president’s accession to this position would represent not only a personal consecration, but also a major symbolic and diplomatic advance for the African continent, which has been kept out of the highest UN functions for too long.

Dakaractu