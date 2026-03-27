Opposition leader says after 2 years, Diomaye and Sonko have nothing to show but 16 trillion CFA debt 

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On a three-day tour of the Linguère department, as part of the “Dokh Mbook” operation, the leader of the “Sénégal Bi Nu Beug” movement was anything but gentle with those in charge of the current regime. According to the former mayor of Dakar, the record of the Diomaye-Sonko duo in year two is considered “catastrophic.”

For Barthélemy Dias, the conclusion is undeniable: all of the country’s strategic levers are in crisis. “National education, health, agriculture, livestock farming, among others, are languishing due to the lack of political vision and the incompetence of our current leaders,” he emphasised during his various stops.

On the economic front, his tone is even more incisive. According to him, the country is now operating at a snail’s pace. “In two years, the government has accumulated 16 trillion CFA francs in debt without achieving any concrete results, unlike previous regimes,” he denounced.

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Dias, the former mayor of Dakar concluded his remarks by calling on young people and women to mobilise massively. He said his singular objective is to oust from power, by 2029, the duo of Faye and Sonko who have “disappointed the Senegalese people too much”.

Seneweb