BARROW ASSURES GAMBIANS OF CREDIBLE ELECTION

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By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has assured citizens and the international community that The Gambia’s forthcoming presidential election, slated for 5th December will be free, fair and credible.

‎”Fellow Gambians, as we approach the 2026 presidential election, I call on all political parties, candidates, and supporters to conduct their campaigns in a spirit of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect. Elections are a cornerstone of our democracy, and they must strengthen rather than divide us. ‎Together with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and all relevant institutions, my government remains fully committed to ensuring that the upcoming election is conducted in a peaceful, transparent, credible, and orderly manner,” Barrow said in his State of the Nation Address at the National Assembly yesterday.

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‎Barrow who vowed to run for a third term, urged every Gambian to “uphold the values of unity, dialogue, and national cohesion, so that the ‎outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and further consolidate our democratic ‎gains.”

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State of nation

Addressing the current state of affairs of the nation, the president reported his administration has accomplished major achievements in policies and development programmes from democratic renewal, through economic recovery, to institutional rebuilding and national stabilisation.

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He said: “Looking back, The Gambia today is more stable, more connected, and better governed than it was a decade ago: functional institutions have been established, relevant systems strengthened, and solid foundations laid for more significant outcome. The task ahead is to consolidate these gains, maintain a vibrant and diversified economy, protect democratic stability, and continue building a resilient and inclusive nation.”

Economy

He said the Gambian economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience supported largely by construction, agriculture, tourism, trade, telecommunications, and other services, with real GDP growth estimated at 5.9 per cent in 2025, compared to 5.7 per cent in 2024. He reported that inflation has declined from 10.2 per cent in December 2024 to 6.6 per cent by December 2025.

Cost of living

According to the president, the government is aware of the continuous cost-of-living pressures on many households, hence the heavy investment in agriculture to boost food self-sufficiency through local production. He stated that reforms are in place to improve the Essential Commodities Act 2015 for improved stock and prices monitoring, while preserving a liberal market system.

Roads, electricity

The president reported that his government is about to commence the construction of 700 kilometres of roads across various parts of the country and said over 1,200 kilometres of roads have been constructed since 2017. He added that the Kiang West, Brufut–Madiana–Bainyaka roads as well as OIC roads have reached advanced stages. He added that the World Bank will also support the construction of 200 kilometres of roads in the rural parts of the country.

With the commissioning of a 225Kv transmission line and planned construction of a 150Mw Solar Park in Soma, President Barrow noted that government is on track to achieve universal electricity access by the end of the year and D397 million has been allocated in the national budget to expand electricity services to communities while D1 billion is allocated as subsidies to Nawec.

Agriculture, fisheries

President Barrow reported that significant progress has been made in the agriculture sector with D703 million allocated for seed and fertiliser subsidies and D300 million provided to recapitalise the National Food Security, Processing and Marketing Corporation formerly GGC. He disclosed that crop production recorded strong gains, with total cereal output rising from 124,337 metric tonnes in 2024 to 131,798 metric tonnes in 2025. Groundnut output, he noted increased by 16 per cent from 52,642 metric tonnes in 2024 to 61,043 metric tonnes in 2025. He said tractors were also given to farmers while improvements were in irrigation and livestock health systems for sustained growth, food security, and rural income stability. On fisheries, he said legal reforms are on-going to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as well as to strengthen nationwide surveillance missions with over D234 million recorded in revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

The first part of the full SoNA address is reproduced on Pages 10 and 11.