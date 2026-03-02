A quest for justice and for human integrity: Encroaching on the shrine and school lands at Saint Francis Parish, Kunkujang Mariama

- Advertisement -

By Sister Madeleine Mendy

Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up. He said: “In a certain town there was a judge. And there was a widow in that town who kept coming to him with the plea, ‘Grant me justice against my adversary.’

“For some time he refused. But finally he said to himself, ‘I will see that she gets justice, so that she won’t continue to bother me!’”

And the Lord said: “Will not God bring about justice to those who cry out to him day and night? I tell you, He will see that they get justice, and quickly. (Luke 18: 1 -7)

This parable resonates well the actual situations in the life of our diocese. It is for this reason that I come again to reinforce what I posted on social media in August 2022, on respect and justice to owners of lands that have been legally acquired with all necessary documents in place.

I am specifically referring to the shrine and school lands encroachment at Saint Francis Parish, Kunkujang Mariama. The claim of nfama la banko (my father’s land) that is emerging now as a reason to bully and take over vacant lands and homes even without proper documents, is a cause of great concern. This has brought about unwarranted stress to some targeted groups in the community. The Catholic Mission shrine and school lands have been affected by this transgression. The case is currently in the law court.

An injunction from the law court

While waiting for the final decision of the court, an injunction was delivered stating: “Whereas this court has granted an injunction restraining parties or privies interfering with the suit land pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, it has now been brought to the attention of the court that some unknown parties are constructing on the suit land in defiance of the order of the court. Therefore, it is hereby ordered that anyone found to be constructing on the land be arrested and brought before this court to show cause as to why he should be cited for contempt of the court.”

This injunction was signed by Justice SB Tabally on 24th April 2024.

My major disappointments

I am profoundly disappointed at the ongoing violation of this court ruling.

• The land is still being carved out and sold to individuals.

• Structures continue to be built on the land.

• Reporting the matter to the police for the application of the injunction has not been effective.

• What I see happening on the ground, is the use of force to show disrespect and lack of obedience to the court ruling, thus openly defying the injunction.

My questions and concerns

I come again to reiterate questions and concerns

a) Has the injunction been nullified?

b) How come the land is still being sold and structures are being built on the land?

c) Isn’t this a defiance of the law, of showing contempt to the court ruling?

d) What is the court position to this violation?

e) Is this court ruling (injunction) applicable only to the owners of the shrine and school lands?

f) If this is the case, should we then regard this injunction as a subtle way of handcuffing the owners of the shrine and school lands thus enabling the others to win the case?

g) What happens if the shrine and school lands owners start behaving in the same manner?

h) If the court rulings can’t be adhered to, does this then mean there is no rule of law in The Gambia?

We are growing weary of being held hostage by an endless waiting while others continue to swiftly takeover our sacred land.

➢ How come they are not waiting for the court ruling?

➢ Are they superior? Are they lawless? Are they above the law? Or are they highly connected above as often heard?

➢ Or is it the Catholic community (the owners of the shrine and school lands) that is too complacent, that are lacking in interest and concern in what is their own?

➢ It is time now for us to wake up from our indifference, our laissez faire attitude and show concern about what is a pearl of great price for us, (our shrine land?

➢ Are the legal representatives of the Diocese of Banjul (the lawyer and the legal representative of the diocese aware of the what is happening on the ground?

➢ How do they see what is happening?

It is rather unfortunate that such behaviour would exist among the sons and daughters of our land who are supposed to be equal before the law.

My gratitude and appreciation

However, despite the disappointments, questions and concerns, I would still like to express gratitude for the new road network made by government to facilitate access to the shrine by the pilgrims.

The Catholic community appreciate profoundly the new tarred road from Tujereng to Kunkujang Mariama. This is a tremendous achievement. We acknowledge and welcome it as a precious gift and we thank all who are involved in the realisation of this project and assure them of our prayers.

We pray and hope that what is still left unfinished to complete this beautiful road network, will be given due attention to avoid dilapidation before the work is completed.

My wishes

Over the years the number of pilgrims to Kunkujang Mariama has increased significantly.

Access to running water and electricity has become a dire need. I place this desire not as a complaint but as a petition on behalf of the Catholic community and all believers, since the prayers we offer to God on pilgrimage days, are for the intentions of everyone.

Saint Francis School is a melting pot of Gambian religious beliefs and cultures. The school has an enrolment of 2,693 pupils and about ninety percent of this number are Muslims.

➢ Are those who are encroaching the school land aware of what they are depriving their children by selling the school land?

➢ Are provisions being made in the area of space for extension to tertiary level in the future when the need arises and means are available?

➢ Or are concerns solely based on the little fortune they make from selling the land?

Conclusion

As proprietors of the school and shrine lands, we will continue to faithful and law abiding, but we are not relenting. We will continue to pray to God and to supplicate for justice from our authorities as stated in the above Bible reference. We hope and pray that some day the ‘Let justice guide our actions’ of our national anthem, will not only be a declaration of the lips, but an authentic proclamation in word and in deed of how we live and relate with each other as believers in the same God.