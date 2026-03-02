- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

The radiance of the Fourth Chapter

Surah An-Nisa (The Women) is the 4th chapter of the Holy Qur’an, a Medinan revelation consisting of 176 verses. It is a divine discourse centered on social justice, the protection of the vulnerable, and the sanctity of the family unit. It serves as a spiritual balm for a society seeking balance, equity, and the pleasure of the Creator through the service of His creation.

The divine sequence: Correlation with Chapters 1, 2, and 3

Surah Al-Fatihah (Chapter 1): Consists of 1 Surah and 7 verses. It introduces the “Master of the Day of Judgment,” guiding the soul to seek the “Straight Path.”

Surah Al-Baqarah (Chapter 2): Lays the legal foundation and the covenant of faith.

Surah Al-Imran (Chapter 3): Focuses on intellectual and spiritual steadfastness (Istiqaamah).

Surah An-Nisa (Chapter 4): Moves from the individual and the mosque into the home and the street. It applies the faith of the previous chapters to the rights of orphans, women, and the oppressed, proving that true spirituality is inseparable from social justice.

Divine instructions: The sacred dos and don’ts

The Almighty provides a blueprint for a harmonious society:

What to do (Divine Commands) What to avoid (Divine Prohibitions) Give orphans their property and treat them with kindness. Do not consume the wealth of others unjustly. Observe justice even if it be against yourselves or parents. Do not kill yourselves or one another. Fulfill your trusts to those to whom they are due. Do not follow low desires and deviate from the truth. Show kindness to parents, kin, and the needy neighbor. Do not be arrogant or boastful.

Motivation for the faith holder

The motivation in this chapter is the promise of Divine Mercy. Allah Almighty repeatedly mentions that He “desires to make clear to you [the good] and guide you” and that “Allah wants to accept your repentance.” For the believer, the motivation is the transition from a state of chaos to a state of Sakinah (Tranquility) through the establishment of rights.

Case study: The inheritance and the weak

Summary: Before this revelation, women and children were often deprived of inheritance. This chapter revolutionised the world by fixing shares for them.

Lesson: We learn that Economic Empowerment starts within the family. If we cannot be just to our sisters, mothers, and orphans, we cannot be just to the world. It teaches us that wealth is a trust from Allah, not a tool for the strong to suppress the weak.

Self-actualisation and self-awareness

Surah An-Nisa plays a vital role in self-awareness by forcing the human being to look at their inner prejudices. It challenges the ego (Nafs) to submit to Divine Law even when it contradicts personal gain. True self-actualisation here is the realisation that we are all created from a “single soul” (Verse 1), fostering a deep sense of universal brotherhood and humility.

The Day of Judgment and the Repeating Verse

In the 1st Chapter, the Day of Judgment is introduced as the day of ultimate accountability. In the 4th Chapter, this is reinforced through the warning that “Allah does not forgive associating others with Him, but He forgives what is less than that for whom He wills” (Verse 48 and 116).

The Repeated Verse: The phrase “And Allah is Ever-Knowing and Wise” or variations of “Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful” repeat frequently.

Background: These attributes are repeated to remind the audience (specifically those dealing with complex family and legal disputes) that while the law is strict, the Lawgiver is Compassionate and knows the secrets of the heart.

SWOT analysis for the human being (Chapter 4)

Strengths: The capacity for justice and the protection of the weak.

Weaknesses: Greed for the wealth of orphans and the tendency to oppress those with less power.

Opportunities: Building a society based on equal distribution of wealth and familial love.

Threats: Hypocrisy (Nifaq) and the influence of those who “follow their lusts.”

The divine circle: The rights of the neighbor

In Verse 36, Allah Almighty provides a comprehensive list of those who deserve our “Ihsaan” (Excellence in conduct). This is a vital hidden feature for social and economic stability:

“Worship Allah and associate nothing with Him, and to parents do good, and to relatives, orphans, the needy, the near neighbor, the farther neighbor, the companion by your side, the traveler…”

The Hidden Wisdom: * The Near Neighbor: Refers to those living close or those sharing the same faith/kinship.

The Farther Neighbor: Refers to those living at a distance or those of different faiths.

The Companion by your side: Scholars suggest this includes your spouse, your colleague at work, or even a person sitting next to you on a bus.

This instruction creates a society where no one is left behind, serving as the ultimate remedy for the loneliness and economic isolation found in modern times.

Unfolding the hidden features: The spiritual ‘secret’ of An-Nisa

Beyond the legalities, Surah An-Nisa contains “hiding features” that relate to the purification of the soul:

The Single Soul (Nafsin Wahidah): The Surah begins by reminding us we are all from one soul. The hidden aspect here is Universal Empathy. If we harm another, we are essentially harming a part of ourselves. The Migration of the Heart (Hijrah): Verse 100 mentions that whoever emigrates for the sake of Allah will find many “places of refuge.” Sufi masters interpret this not just as physical travel, but as the heart migrating from the “territory of ego” to the “territory of Divine Love.” The Healing of Hypocrisy: This chapter deeply analyzes the “Nifaq” (Hypocrisy). It teaches us that Self-Awareness requires checking if our outward actions match our inward intentions.

The roadmap for global harmony

The 4th chapter provides a roadmap for nations like Gambia, Pakistan, and Guinea Bissau to achieve prosperity:

Trustworthiness (Amanah): “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due” (Verse 58).

Conflict Resolution: It provides a tier for resolving disputes first within the family, then through arbitration, ensuring that peace is maintained without the interference of destructive non-state actors.

The poetry of the sages

Allama iqbal (on social equality)

Original Urdu:

ایک ہی صف میں کھڑے ہو گئے محمود و ایاز

نہ کوئی بندہ رہا اور نہ کوئی بندہ نواز

English translation:

“Sultan Mahmud and his slave Ayaz stood in the same row [before Allah]; Neither the servant remained, nor the master [in the eyes of the Creator].” (Reflecting the equality of the ‘Single Soul’ mentioned in Verse 1).

Saghir siddiqui (on protecting the vulnerable)

Original Urdu:

یہ دورِ ستم دیکھ کے ہنستا ہے

زمانہ ہم اہل محبت کا تماشا ہے زمانہ

English Translation:

“The world laughs seeing this era of oppression; The world makes a spectacle of us, the people of Love.” (A call to the ‘Faith Holders’ to stand against the oppression mentioned in An-Nisa).

Concluding humble prayer

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammad.

O Allah, the Grand Architect of Justice and the Bestower of Peace:

We pray for the people of Palestine ; grant them the “places of refuge” and the “abundant resources” promised in Verse 100 to those who strive.

; grant them the “places of refuge” and the “abundant resources” promised in Verse 100 to those who strive. We ask for the economic empowerment of Gambia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran, Guinea Bissau, and Ukraine. Let the wealth flow fairly among their people.

Allah, destroy the enemies of peace, their facilitators, and those who plan to deprive the orphans and the weak of their rights.

Neutralize the non-state actors who sow discord and disrupt the “equal distribution of wealth” commanded in Your Book.

Grant Us the wisdom to teach the world the “Ihsan” (excellence) described in this chapter.

Ameen, thumma ameen.

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammadin wa Barik wa Sallim.