The heights of divine discernment: A journey through the Seventh Sanctuary

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

O Allah, bestow Your peace and blessings upon our last holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH and the family of our last Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH

Preamble: Entering the Heights (Al-A’raf)

In the humble presence of divine wisdom, we approach the 7th Chapter (Juz 8 and 9) of the Holy Qur’an. This chapter primarily consists of Surah Al-A’raf (The Heights). It is a Meccan revelation that serves as a profound bridge between divine history and the human soul’s ultimate destiny. It acts as a majestic lighthouse, guiding the traveler between the shores of Paradise and the depths of the Fire.

Total Surahs in 7th Chapter: 1 (Surah Al-A’raf).

Total Verses: 206.

The sacred tapestry: Correlation with previous chapters

In the Sufi tradition, we see the Qur’an as a singular light reflected in multiple mirrors. The correlation of the 7th Chapter with its predecessors is a roadmap of spiritual evolution:

Correlation with Al-Fatiha (1st): If Al-Fatiha asks for “The Straight Path,” Al-A’raf shows the consequences of straying from it and the rewards of remaining steadfast.

Correlation with Al-Baqarah (2nd) and Ali-Imran (3rd): While those focused on the law and the struggle for communal identity, Al-A’raf brings the focus back to the primal Covenant between Allah and all of humanity.

Correlation with An-Nisa (4th) and Al-Ma’idah (5th): After establishing social and dietary structures, Al-A’raf addresses the spiritual diseases (like arrogance) that can corrupt those very structures.

Correlation with Al-An’am (6th): Al-An’am dealt with Tawhid (Oneness) through signs in nature; Al-A’raf deals with Risalah (Messengership) through the historical struggles of the prophets against the ego of their nations.

Divine mandates: The clear instructions (dos and don’ts)

In the humble pursuit of the Divine Pleasure, the 7th Chapter provides clear anchors for the seeker:

The commands (what to do) The prohibitions (what not to do) Wear your beautiful apparel at every place of worship (7:31). Do not commit excesses (wastefulness). Eat and drink of the pure things provided by Allah. Do not associate partners with Allah without authority. Call upon your Lord with humility and in secret (7:55). Do not act corruptly in the earth after its reformation. Forgive, enjoin what is good, and turn away from the ignorant (7:199). Do not be of the arrogant who reject the Signs. Listen to the Quran with silence and attention (7:204). Do not take Shaitan as a protector.

The motivation: Hope and the primal covenant

The motivation in this chapter is rooted in the “Day of Alast”. Allah reminds us of the time He gathered all human souls and asked, “Am I not your Lord?” and we all replied, “Yes, we testify” (7:172). This reminder motivates the “faith holder” to return to their original, pure state (fitrah) of love and submission.

5. Case study: The arrogance of Iblis vs. the repentance of Adam

Summary: The chapter begins with the cosmic case study of Iblis (Satan) refusing to prostrate to Adam out of pride (Kibr), while Adam (AS), after his mistake, turned back with humility. The lesson: We learn that the greatest barrier to self-actualisation is arrogance. Sin can be forgiven through the words: “Our Lord, we have wronged ourselves…” (7:23), but arrogance creates a seal upon the heart.

Self-actualisation and self-awareness

Al-A’raf (The Heights) represents the peak of self-awareness. It describes those standing on the partition who recognize both the inhabitants of Paradise and Hell by their marks.

Self-actualisation in this chapter is defined as the ability to see through the “veil” of worldly distractions.

It teaches that a “self-actualised” person is one who remembers their divine origin and recognises that every prophet was a mirror reflecting the same light.

Guidance on the Day of Judgment

The 7th Chapter provides a “theatrical” view of the Day of Judgment, detailing the conversations between the people of the Fire and the people of the Heights. It emphasizes that Justice will be absolute: “And the weighing [of deeds] that Day will be the truth” (7:8).

SWOT analysis for the human being (Al-A’raf perspective)

Strengths: The primal covenant (Alast) embedded in the soul; the ability to seek forgiveness.

Weaknesses: Forgetfulness (Ghaflah); susceptibility to Shaitan’s whispers regarding status and immortality.

Opportunities: The stories of the Prophets (Nuh, Hud, Salih, Lut, Shu’ayb, and Musa) as templates for success.

Threats: Arrogance; the “hardening of the heart” that leads to rejecting divine signs (ayat).

The repeated verse and hidden knowledge

In the 7th Chapter, the repetition of the stories of the prophets is the dominant theme. Specifically, the phrase: “O my people, worship Allah; you have no deity other than Him” is repeated by almost every Messenger mentioned (Nuh, Hud, Salih, Shu’ayb).

Background: This repetition establishes that the message of all prophets is identical.

Target audience: The elite and the common folk who have forgotten their Maker.

Repetition in 6th vs 7th: While the 6th Chapter focused on the concept of tawhid, the 7th Chapter repeats the call to tawhid through historical narrative to show its practical necessity.

The seven keys of success: The legacy of Prophet Musa (AS) in the seventh sanctuary

In the humble exploration of the 7th Chapter (Surah Al-A’raf), we find the longest narrative of Prophet Musa (AS) in the Holy Qur’an. Within his struggle against the arrogance of pharaoh and the impatience of his people, Allah Almighty has hidden seven keys for the “faith holder” to achieve self-actualisation and economic empowerment.

Clause of divine reliance: Sabr and Isti’ana

When the people of Musa (AS) were oppressed and their wealth was being seized, he gave them the first two keys (7:128):

“Seek help through Allah and be patient.”

Self-awareness: True power does not come from material resources alone, but from the spiritual connection to the Source of all Provision.

The lesson: Success begins with internal stability (sabr) before external victory.

Clause of inheriting the earth: Stewardship

Musa (AS) reminded his people that: “Indeed, the earth belongs to Allah. He causes to inherit it whom He wills of His servants.” (7:128)

Hidden aspect: This is a direct message regarding the equal distribution of wealth. No tyrant or “non-state actor” truly owns the land; they are merely temporary occupiers.

Motivation: The “faith holder” is motivated to work for the betterment of the land, knowing that the “end is for the righteous.”

Clause of gratitude: The antidote to jardship

Allah warns in this chapter that Shaitan’s primary goal is to make human beings ungrateful (7:17).

The Key: Success is tied to shukr (gratitude). Gratitude expands the heart and attracts divine abundance, while ingratitude leads to spiritual and economic constriction.

Clause of collective accountability: The Sabbath lesson

The 7th Chapter provides a unique case study of the “People of the Sabbath” (7:163).

Summary: Those who tried to bypass divine law for economic gain were tested.

The lesson: Economic empowerment must be built on ethical foundations. Shortcuts and deception in wealth lead to the degradation of the human soul.

Clause of intellectual humility: The choice of words

When Musa (A.S.) went to the Mount (7:143), he realised the limits of human vision.

Self-actualisation: To know that we cannot “see” or “know” everything is the peak of wisdom. This humility allows the seeker to receive divine guidance (hidayah) without the interference of the ego.

Clause of social justice: The weight of truth

Allah commands in this chapter (7:29):

“Say, ‘My Lord has enjoined justice.'”

The roadmap: A society cannot prosper if its facilitators and planners do not prioritise the weak. This key is the foundation for the peace and prosperity we seek for nations like The Gambia and Pakistan.

Clause of constant remembrance: The silent heart

The final verse of the chapter (7:206) provides the ultimate key:

“Indeed, those who are near your Lord are not prevented by arrogance from His worship, and they exalt Him, and to Him they prostrate.”

The result: The 7th Chapter ends with a sajdah (prostration). This is the final act of self-actualisation returning the “self” to the “dust” in recognition of the “divine.”

Humble concluding prayer

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammadin.

O Allah, the Lord of the Heights and the Depths:

Grant peace and economic empowerment to the entire Ummah and OIC countries.

Specifically, bless The Gambia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran, Guinea Bissau, and Ukraine with stability and justice.

O Allah, send Your special clouds of protection and mercy upon the oppressed people of Palestine.

We pray to You, O Jabbar, to destroy the enemies of peace, their facilitators, their collaborators, and their planners.

Dismantle the non-state actors who threaten the security and equal distribution of wealth among Your servants.

Ameen. Thumma Ameen. Subhana Rabbika Rabbil ‘izzati ‘amma yasifun, wa salamun ‘alal mursalin, walhamdu lillahi Rabbil ‘alamin.