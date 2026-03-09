The Radiance of Divine Oneness: A journey through Surah Al-An’am

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

O Allah, bestow Your peace and blessings upon our last holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH and his family

Preamble: The sanctuary of Al-An’am

In the humble path of the seekers, the 6th Chapter (Juz 7 and 8) of the Holy Qur’an, which consists of only one surah, Al-An’am (The Cattle) is a majestic revelation. It is a Meccan Surah, descending in its entirety at once, accompanied by seventy thousand angels glorifying Allah. It serves as a profound foundational text for Tawhid (Divine Oneness), stripping away the veils of superstition to reveal the Light of the Creator.

- Advertisement -

Total Surahs in 6th Chapter: 1 (Surah Al-An’am).

Total Verses: 165.

The sacred link: Correlation with previous chapters

The Holy Qur’an is a perfectly woven tapestry. The 6th Chapter acts as the spiritual anchor for the themes established in the first five:

Correlation with Al-Fatiha (1st): If Al-Fatiha is the prayer for “The Straight Path,” Al-An’am is the detailed map and intellectual proof of why that path belongs solely to Allah.

Correlation with Al-Baqarah (2nd) and Al-Imran (3rd): While these focused on Law and the history of People of the Book, Al-An’am shifts to the core of Aqeedah (Creed), addressing the polytheists and the soul’s direct relationship with its Maker.

Correlation with An-Nisa (4th) and Al-Ma’idah (5th): After the social laws and dietary permissions given in the previous chapters, Al-An’am clarifies the spiritual philosophy behind these laws, rejecting man-made prohibitions that contradict Divine Will.

Divine Mandates: The clear instructions (dos and don’ts)

In the humble pursuit of righteousness, verses 151–153 serve as the “Covenant of Ten Commandments” for humanity:

What to Do (The Commands) What Not to Do (The Prohibitions) Be dutiful and kind to parents. Do not associate partners with Allah (Shirk). Give full measure and weight with justice. Do not kill your children out of fear of poverty. Follow the “Straight Path” (Sirat al-Mustaqeem). Do not approach shameful deeds, open or secret. Stand by justice even against near of kin. Do not take a life which Allah has made sacred. Fulfill the Covenant of Allah. Do not approach the orphan’s property except to improve it.

The motivation for the faithful

The motivation in this chapter is Certainty (Yaqeen). Allah Almighty invites the seeker to observe the stars, the rain, and the seeds breaking through the soil. For the “faith holder”, the motivation is the realisation that:

- Advertisement -

“No vision can grasp Him, but His grasp is over all vision.” (6:103) The reward promised is Al-An’am (The Grace)—peace of heart and an eternal home in the “Abode of Peace” (Dar-us-Salam).

Case Study: The spiritual inquiry of Prophet Ibrahim (AS)

Summary: The chapter presents the intellectual and spiritual journey of Ibrahim (AS) looking at the stars, the moon, and the sun. He observes their setting and concludes, “I love not those that set.” The Lesson: We learn that the heart must not attach itself to anything ephemeral or fleeting. Self-actualisation begins when the soul looks past the “creation” to find the “Creator.”

Self-Actualisation and the Day of Judgment

The 6th Chapter guides the soul to Self-Awareness by asking: “Is the blind equal to the seeing?” (6:50). It teaches that true “self” is found in submission. Regarding the Day of Judgment, it paints a vivid picture of the “Great Loss” for those who denied the meeting with their Lord, reminding us that the life of this world is but play and amusement compared to the ultimate reality.

SWOT analysis for the human being (Surah Al-An’am perspective)

Strengths: The innate Fitrah (natural disposition) to recognise the Creator.

Weaknesses: Arrogance (Kibr), following ancestors blindly, and being distracted by worldly glitter.

Opportunities: The signs in nature and the ability to repent before the “Unseen” becomes “Seen.”

Threats: Shaitan’s whispers and the hardening of the heart due to repeated sins.

The repeated verse and the hidden wisdom

While Al-An’am is diverse, the theme of Allah’s Sovereignty and Mercy is the heartbeat. A phrase that resonates from previous chapters into this one is:

“He is the All-Knowing, the All-Powerful.” However, the most significant repeated concept in this chapter is the declaration of Tawhid and the phrase: “And He is the Supreme (Al-Qahir) over His servants.” (6:18, 6:61) Importance: It is repeated to crush human ego. The target audience is the rebellious soul that thinks it has control. It reminds us that every breath is by His permission.

Clause of the prophetic lineage: The 18 stars of guidance

Allah Almighty lists these noble souls to show that the “Straight Path” is not a new invention, but an ancient, golden thread of truth:

Ibrahim (Abraham) – The friend of Allah and the father of Prophets. Ishaq (Isaac) – The son of promise. Ya’qub (Jacob) – The father of the tribes. Nuh (Noah) – The sustainer of faith during the flood. Dawud (David) – The king who sang praises. Sulaiman (Solomon) – The wise ruler of jinn and men. Ayyub (Job) – The pinnacle of patience. Yusuf (Joseph) – The beauty of the soul and economic planner. Musa (Moses) – The speaker with Allah. Harun (Aaron) – The eloquent supporter. Zakariyya (Zechariah) – The guardian of the sanctuary. Yahya (John) – The chaste and humble. ‘Isa (Jesus) – The spirit from Allah. Ilyas (Elias) – The devoted caller. Isma’il (Ishmael) – The sacrifice and the truthful. Al-Yasa’ (Elisha) – The successor in guidance. Yunus (Jonah) – The one who glorified Allah in the darkness. Lut (Lot) – The protector of morality.

Clause of the hidden aspect: Why these 18?

The Sufi interpretation suggests that these 18 Prophets represent 18 different human conditions.

Some were kings (Sulaiman), some were tested with illness (Ayyub), some with exile (Yusuf), and some with loneliness (Yunus).

The Lesson: No matter your “state” (State of Poverty or State of Wealth), there is a Prophetic model for you to achieve self-awareness.

The peak of guidance: The last prophet (PBUH)

Though 18 are named here, the entire chapter is addressed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who encompasses the qualities of all eighteen. He is the “Light upon Light” that concludes this chapter’s message of Oneness.

Clause of the Sacred Covenant: The Ten Commandments of Al-An’am

In Verses 151–153, Allah Almighty lays out a roadmap that provides the foundation for both social justice and individual purity. This is the Covenant of the Soul:

The roadmap to self-actualisation

Pure Intent: Abandoning Shirk (associating others with Allah) to find true inner unity. Parental Sanctity: Recognising the earthly source of our existence through kindness. Preservation of Life: Protecting children and the innocent from the “poverty of the mind.” Moral Integrity: Avoiding “Fawahish” (shameful deeds) whether they are hidden in the heart or open to the world. Economic Justice: Approaching the orphan’s property only to improve it — a direct instruction for the equal distribution of wealth. Honesty in Commerce: Giving full measure and weight; the basis for global economic empowerment. Justice in Speech: Standing by the truth even if it goes against one’s own kin. The Final Path: Following the Sirat al-Mustaqeem (Straight Path) without deviating into the sub-paths of ego and sectarianism.

The use of “Qul” (Say): The Divine Command

The 6th Chapter contains the word “Qul” (Say) more than 40 times. This is a higher frequency than in almost any other Surah.

The Hidden Wisdom: This repetition serves as a “shield” for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Every time he was confronted by the skeptics of Makkah, Allah gave him the exact words to respond. It teaches us that in times of trial, we should not rely on our own ego-driven speech, but return to the Words of the Divine.

Target Audience: The arrogant who demand “proofs” and the humble who seek “certainty.”

The imagery of life and death

The 6th Chapter uses breathtaking linguistic imagery to describe spiritual awakening.

“Can he who was dead and whom We gave life and made for him a light by which he walks among the people be like one who is in darkness…?” (6:122)

The metaphor: Allah compares the “Kafir” (disbeliever) to a dead corpse and the “Mumin” (believer) to a living being walking with a lantern. The grammar here implies that faith is not just a thought, but a physical “Light” (Noor) that clears the fog of the world.

Humble closing prayer

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala Aali Sayyidina Muhammadin.

O Allah, the Sustainer of the heavens and earth, we beg for Your Mercy.

Grant economic empowerment and stability to the lands of The Gambia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran, Guinea Bissau, and Ukraine.

We pray specifically for our brothers and sisters in Palestine; send Your special clouds of protection and divine assistance over them.

O Allah, destroy the plans of the enemies of peace, their facilitators, and their collaborators.

Neutralise the non-state actors who threaten the safety of the innocent and hinder the equal distribution of wealth.

Ameen, Sum Ameen.