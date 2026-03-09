Religious leader, politician Ahmed Khalifa Niasse throws support behind Diomaye

- Advertisement -

Religious guide and politician Ahmed Khalifa Niasse publicly expressed his support for the President of the Republic Bassirou Diomaye Faye. In a statement made public over the weekend, he said that support for the head of state is both a republican duty and, according to him, a moral obligation.

“The support of the depositary of the divine will, through universal suffrage, is a religious as well as a republican duty. I am not one of the people who elected Diomaye. But the minority must follow the majority,” he stated.

In his statement, Ahmed Khalifa Niass emphasised that the election of a president by the people makes the latter the leader of the entire nation, regardless of the political or individual supporters who have carried his candidacy.

“Diomaye was elected by all of us. But it is not because someone has carried this candidacy that the president must become his… Universal suffrage aims to designate a leader for the nation and not to install a political leader subject to the will of a particular person or group. Supporting the president and his coalition is a responsible attitude in the current context. Some may be motivated by opportunistic considerations, while others may choose to oppose it for political reasons. Personally, I would not like to be one of those who are against the president because he has chosen to realise the will of those who elected him, and not that of those who think they had him elected. Once you are elected, you are the only captain on board,” he said.

Senenews