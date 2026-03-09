Macky’s UN candidacy: More than 100 personalities launch support committee

- Advertisement -

By Barry Souleymane

The initiative to support the candidacy of former Senegalese President Macky Sall for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations continues to attract support in Senegal.

In a message addressed to “dear compatriots”, the initiators of the project announced that since the announcement made on 3rd March, 2026 of the establishment of a support committee, more than a hundred personalities have expressed their willingness to join the initiative, reports Senegal7.

According to the promoters, this mobilisation now makes it possible to have a critical mass of actors engaged to form an initiative committee. Its mission will be to lay the foundations of the organisation, in an approach presented as “participatory and inclusive”.

The initiators also indicate that they have published a first provisional list of members. People who do not appear are invited to transmit their contact information in order to join a working group created on WhatsApp.

This space will be used in particular to discuss the vision, objectives and action plan of the support committee.

Those responsible for the initiative say they want to work “with method and rigour” to put in place the most appropriate organisational tool to achieve their goal, namely to promote Macky Sall’s candidacy for the head of the United Nations.

Among the first signatories are several personalities from the political, media, diplomatic and civil society spheres. They include: Babacar Gaye, Farba Senghor, Abdou Mbow, Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, Abdoul Aziz Mbaye, Seynabou Gaye Touré, Youssou Diallo, Alassane Cissé, Abdourahmane Diongue, Atta Gueye, Mamadou Diop, Abdoulaye Khassoum Kébébé, Pope Diagne Bassirou, Aïcha Mbaye, Ousmane Gandy Ba, Hamath Lamine Baro, Bachir Fofana, Adama Niang, Arona Ba, Ndeye Ami Dioum, Coumba Faye, Adama Faye, Bineta Diallo, Mamadou Cissé, Pope Alioune Dieng, Fallou Diagne, El Hadj Ousseynou Diouf, Ambassador Amadou Bokoum, Mansour Dramé, Morbaye Mbaye Mbaye Bakhaw Diaw, Ansoumana Dione, Badara Dieng, Abdoulaye Sambé, Martin JGO, Thierno Birahim Thiobane, Déthié Faye, Aboubackry Thiam, Doudou Ismaila Ndiaye, Pope Ousmane Sow, Papé Moussa Ba, Awa Barham Touré, Babacar Ndiaye, Seydou Souané, Ibrahima Sow, Ibrahima Dramé, Pr Tapha Sène, Abdoulaye Mbodj, Sheikh Ndiaye, Ameth Tidiane Ba, Mor Talla Diack, Younouss Dramé, Assane Cissé, Pope Marone, Pope Zator Mbaye, Abdou Khadre Gassama, Momar Thiam, Alex Moom, Roger Dieng, Ibrahima Khalil Thiobane, Malick Diakhaté, Bouna Diop, Babacar Gueye, Khadim Diop, Bassirou Diagne, Amadou Sylla Diop.

Senenews