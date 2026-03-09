Dangote Cement sells 10% of Senegal subsidiary to government

- Advertisement -

By Solomon Ekanem

Senegal has acquired a 10% stake in Dangote Cement’s local subsidiary, reducing the group’s ownership to 89.99%. This acquisition occurs as the company faces a 21.4% revenue decline in 2025 due to lower sales volumes and market challenges.

The government’s involvement is aimed at increasing participation in strategic sectors and ensuring a say in production and pricing policies. Dangote Cement Senegal remains a key player, supplying both domestic and regional markets, and creating significant employment since 2015.

- Advertisement -

The move, outlined in Dangote Cement’s 2025 annual report, reduces the group’s direct stake from 99.99 per cent to 89.99 per cent, making the government a minority shareholder in one of Senegal’s most strategic industrial assets.

The acquisition comes at a challenging time for the subsidiary. Revenues fell sharply from NGN192.2 billion (US$138.6 million) in 2024 to NGN151 billion in 2025, representing a 21.4 per cent contraction.

The decline was largely driven by a 19.8 per cent drop in sales volumes, which totaled 1.2 million tonnes for the year, highlighting softer market conditions and operational pressures at the Dakar-based plant.

- Advertisement -

For Dangote Cement, the transaction consolidates its institutional footprint in West Africa, allowing it to maintain influence in one of the region’s most dynamic markets.

By taking an equity position, the government positions itself to influence one of the country’s essential industrial sectors while supporting the broader national development agenda.

Africa Business Insider