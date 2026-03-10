Standing for institutional integrity: The Faculty of Law – UTG calls for urgent intervention over escalating issue regarding it’s building, Faraba Campus

- Advertisement -

Ebrima Jarju

President, Law Students Association, University of The Gambia

The students of the Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia wish to bring to the attention of the public, university stakeholders, and the academic community the on-going dispute between the Faculty of Law and the School of Journalism and Digital Media over the new Faculty of Law building at Faraba Banta Campus. The situation has escalated due to what we believe to be a series of unfair and disrespectful actions by university management and facilities authorities.

The root of the issue is traced from the manner in which spaces and authority are handled within the Faculty of Law building. Recently, journalism students removed labels placed on the office doors in the only wing on the ground floor of the Faculty of Law building that has been occupied by the law students to meet their academic needs, reportedly claiming they were acting under the authority of the university facilities department. These offices were already designated for use by members of the Faculty of Law community.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the Faculty of Law has approximately a 105 newly admitted students who have been allotted the auditorium located within the faculty building, for their lectures as a result of their population since the classrooms are not big enough to accommodate them. However, on Monday, 2nd March 2026, journalism students held their orientation in the same auditorium without consultation with the Faculty of Law facility officers or the dean, depriving our students from holding lectures there. Such actions undermine the academic structure and the authority of the faculty responsible for the building.

We are also deeply concerned that the university management held a meeting with the School of Journalism and Digital Media regarding the use and status of the Faculty of Law building without involving the Dean of the Faculty of Law or representatives of the faculty. This lack of consultation disregards the administrative leadership and institutional integrity of the Faculty of Law.

In addition, on Wednesday, 4th March 2026 the executives of the Law Students Association were denied access to the law students executive office by a staff of the facilities office identified as Mr Musa Ceesay after a meeting was held between the two deans of the schools concerned, director of students’ affairs and other relevant authorities where the dean of our faculty firmly expressed our stance and, it was agreed that Faculty of Law has the upper hand. No explanation or justification was given for this denial, yet journalism students were allowed access to their own executive office among other offices. This selective treatment raises serious concerns about fairness and administrative neutrality.

- Advertisement -

The matter further escalated when, early on Thursday morning, 5th March, 2026, a signboard bearing the name of the School of Journalism and Digital Media was placed at the entrance of the Faculty of Law building, just below the scale of justice architecture. Again, this action was taken without consultation or agreement with the Faculty of Law. A building that was designed and designated for a specific faculty should not suddenly carry the identity of two different schools without mutual agreement.

The Faculty of Law community feels profoundly disrespected and disregarded by these avoidable developments. The students and lecturers of the faculty believe that our rights and institutional space are not being respected by the university management. The Faculty of Law cannot, and will not be treated as a stranger within its own building, begging for space.

We wish to make it clear that the Faculty of Law has never opposed cooperation or coexistence with other schools within the university. We are willing to accommodate the School of Journalism and Digital Media to the extent we initially did. However, such accommodation must be based on mutual respect, consultation, and clear limits. It cannot be at the expense of the Faculty of Law’s identity, space, and authority.

The seriousness of this matter is reflected in the fact that the dean of the Faculty of Law has indicated his potential resignation should the continued disrespect toward, and disregard for, the Faculty of Law remain unaddressed or unresolved.

In light of these developments, UTG-LSA hereby declares a suspension of all academic activities within the Faculty of Law, effective immediately, until there be intervention in full from relevant authorities. We state clearly that we will not set foot on the Faraba Banta campus unless and until the issues affecting the Faculty of Law are addressed and the signage bearing the name of the School of Journalism and Digital Media is removed from the entrances of the Faculty of Law building. If the situation remains unresolved, the Faculty of Law community will consider taking further steps, including academic protest, removal of the signage bearing the name of the School of Journalism and Digital Media, and suspension of all other activities till further notice.

The Faculty of Law building must remain clearly designated for the faculty it was established to serve. A single building cannot simultaneously represent two different schools without an agreement and proper administrative procedure. It must be clearly stated whether the building belongs to the Faculty of Law or the School of Journalism and Digital Media.

We call on the management of the University of The Gambia to address this matter urgently, restore fairness, peace, and protect the dignity and institutional rights of the Faculty of Law.

The Law Faculty is a place of order and justice. We expect the UTG management to reflect these values in their administration. We are ready to defend the integrity of our school through all necessary means as the situation demands.

UTG-LSA is the official representative body of all law students enrolled at the Faculty of Law, University of The Gambia. Established under its 2020 Constitution and recognised pursuant to the UTGSU Constitution, the association is governed by an executive body, a legislative council, and a judicial tribunal, reflecting the tripartite structure of the legal system it seeks to uphold. UTG-LSA is committed to the protection and advancement of the welfare of law students, the defence of freedom, justice and the rule of law, and the maintenance of the honour, independence, and integrity of the law student community. The association operates with strict neutrality in matters of politics and religion, and is guided by the principle that all its members act in the best collective interest of their fellow students and in service to national development.