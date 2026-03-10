Dialogue at the port: A lesson in leadership, law, and national responsibility

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Jallow

The recent developments surrounding the dispute between the staff association of Alport Banjul and its management have offered the nation an important moment of reflection on the meaning of institutional maturity, responsible leadership, and the primacy of dialogue in resolving matters of national importance. In a time when labour disputes in strategic sectors across many parts of the world often spiral into paralysis, confrontation, and economic disruption, the events that unfolded at the Port of Banjul serve as a remarkable demonstration that reasoned engagement remains the most effective pathway toward sustainable solutions.

For several days, concerns had been mounting within the workforce regarding the protection of statutory earnings, welfare benefits, and employment guarantees following the operational transition associated with the concession arrangement that entrusted aspects of port management to Alport Banjul. Workers who had previously served under the umbrella of the Gambia Ports Authority expressed anxieties about the continuity of benefits and the observance of service rules that have historically governed employment conditions within the port system.

- Advertisement -

These concerns were neither trivial nor misplaced. Ports occupy a central role within the economic architecture of any nation. They are not merely logistical facilities where cargo is received and dispatched. They are the arteries through which commerce flows, the gateways through which international trade enters and exits, and the engines that sustain national supply chains. In the case of The Gambia, the strategic importance of the Port of Banjul cannot be overstated. It is the country’s principal maritime gateway and an indispensable pillar of economic stability.

When workers at such a strategic facility raise legitimate concerns about their welfare, the issue transcends the confines of employer and employee relations. It becomes a matter of national economic interest, social stability, and institutional credibility.

Yet what unfolded in this instance offers a refreshing narrative in an era often dominated by adversarial industrial relations. Rather than descending into confrontation, the parties chose dialogue. Rather than allowing tensions to escalate into operational disruption, responsible actors intervened with wisdom and foresight.

- Advertisement -

The decisive intervention by the managing director of the Gambia Ports Authority stands out as an exemplary act of leadership grounded in institutional responsibility. Convening a lengthy and candid meeting that stretched from the afternoon hours into the early evening, the authority brought together representatives of management and labour under a single objective. That objective was the preservation of stability, fairness, and lawful conduct within one of the country’s most vital economic institutions.

What emerged from that engagement was not merely an agreement to resolve immediate concerns. It was a reaffirmation of principles that must guide all public private partnerships within critical national sectors.

The first principle is the supremacy of the law. In a modern democratic state, commercial agreements and concession arrangements cannot exist outside the framework of national legislation. The commitment by Alport Banjul to respect the laws of The Gambia and to observe the service regulations governing statutory earnings represents a vital reassurance that corporate operations must align with national legal obligations.

Workers must never feel that the transition from public management to private concession erodes the protections afforded to them under national law. On the contrary, such transitions must strengthen accountability and transparency while preserving the rights and dignity of employees.

Equally significant was the assurance regarding welfare benefits. Employees who were transferred to the concessionaire did so under clearly defined terms within the concession framework. Those terms included guarantees relating to the minimum conditions of service that would continue to apply to them.

Honouring these guarantees is not simply a contractual obligation. It is a moral commitment to the people whose labour sustains the daily operations of the port. Workers are not merely components within an operational system. They are the human capital that ensures efficiency, safety, and productivity.

The second principle demonstrated in this episode is the importance of institutional oversight. In the architecture of the port concession, the Gambia Ports Authority retains its position as the statutory regulator. This role is not symbolic. It carries substantive responsibilities designed to ensure that the concession arrangement remains aligned with national interests.

One of the most critical safeguards embedded within the concession agreement relates to human resource matters categorised as reserved matters. This provision stipulates that decisions affecting employment conditions and staff welfare cannot be unilaterally implemented by the concessionaire without the express consent of the ports authority.

Such provisions reflect careful foresight in the design of the concession framework. They ensure that even as operational responsibilities evolve, the protection of workers remains anchored within a national regulatory institution.

The reassurance provided by the authority in this regard helped restore confidence among employees that their rights are neither neglected nor surrendered in the context of commercial restructuring.

The third principle that deserves recognition is the maturity demonstrated by the staff association itself. Labour organisations play a vital role in defending the interests of workers. Yet the effectiveness of such organisations is measured not merely by their ability to mobilise grievances but by their capacity to engage constructively in dialogue.

The staff association at Alport Banjul displayed commendable restraint and responsibility throughout the engagement. By committing themselves to continue performing their duties with diligence and professionalism, the workers affirmed their understanding that the success of the port ultimately benefits the entire nation.

Improved port performance strengthens trade flows, enhances government revenue, and supports broader socio economic development. It also contributes to regional commerce since the port serves as a logistical entry point for neighbouring countries.

This awareness that labour stability is intertwined with national prosperity reflects a deep sense of patriotism among the workforce.

It is important to recognise that labour disputes often arise not from hostility but from uncertainty. Workers fear the erosion of rights that they have spent years defending. Management fears operational disruption that could undermine efficiency and profitability. In such circumstances, the role of a credible mediator becomes indispensable.

The Gambia Ports Authority fulfilled that role with admirable balance. By listening carefully to the concerns of employees while engaging constructively with the concessionaire, the authority demonstrated that regulatory institutions must remain impartial guardians of both fairness and operational stability.

This balanced posture is essential in a modern economy where public private partnerships are increasingly employed to manage infrastructure and service delivery.

Across Africa and beyond, the concessioning of ports has become a common strategy aimed at improving efficiency, attracting investment, and modernizing logistics systems. However, the success of such arrangements depends heavily on the strength of regulatory institutions that safeguard public interest.

Where oversight is weak, concessions can generate mistrust and social tension. Where oversight is robust and transparent, concessions can deliver both economic growth and social stability.

The events at the Port of Banjul demonstrate that The Gambia possesses the institutional capacity to manage these complex relationships effectively.

Yet this moment should not be viewed merely as the resolution of a dispute. It should be understood as an opportunity to strengthen the culture of dialogue within our national institutions.

Conflict is inevitable in any dynamic organization. What defines the maturity of a society is not the absence of disagreement but the manner in which disagreements are resolved.

When leaders demonstrate patience, when workers show responsibility, and when institutions uphold the rule of law, conflicts can become catalysts for stronger relationships rather than sources of division.

The port remains the beating heart of The Gambia’s trade infrastructure. Its efficiency determines the cost of imported goods, the reliability of supply chains, and the competitiveness of our economy within the region. Any disruption within this critical facility reverberates across the entire economic landscape.

For this reason, the commitment by all parties to maintain operational continuity and improve port performance deserves commendation.

The lesson emerging from this episode is clear. Dialogue works. Law matters. Leadership counts.

The managing director of the Gambia Ports Authority has demonstrated that firm yet inclusive leadership can transform potential crises into opportunities for institutional renewal. The management of Alport Banjul has affirmed its willingness to operate within the legal and contractual framework that governs its operations. The staff association has shown that defending workers’ rights can coexist with a commitment to national development.

Together, these actions have preserved stability at one of the country’s most strategic economic facilities.

As citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders reflect on these developments, we must recognise that the strength of our nation lies in the ability of its institutions and people to engage each other with respect, reason, and responsibility.

The events at the port remind us that the true measure of progress is not merely economic growth but the cultivation of a society where justice, dialogue, and cooperation guide our collective journey toward national prosperity.