A renewed march toward justice

The recent report by The Standard Newspaper that the Government of The Gambia has identified a British national to lead the investigation and prosecution of Jammeh-era crimes marks an important moment in the country’s long and difficult journey toward justice.

For many victims and survivors of the former dictatorship, this development signals a renewed commitment to confront a painful past that has lingered unresolved for far too long.

In recent months, there has been a noticeable acceleration in efforts to right the wrongs of the Jammeh era. From renewed discussions around accountability to concrete steps aimed at operationalising recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), the momentum appears to be building.

This is both welcome and necessary. Justice delayed has already weighed heavily on victims, families, and the nation’s collective conscience.

The appointment of an experienced foreign national to spearhead investigations and prosecutions may help strengthen credibility, professionalism, and public confidence in the process. Given the sensitivity and complexity of Jammeh-era crimes – many of which involve grave human rights violations – impartiality, competence, and independence are essential. The process must be insulated from political interference and driven solely by the rule of law.

However, expectations are high, and rightly so. Gambians expect transparency in the handling of cases, clear communication from the authorities, and tangible progress rather than symbolic gestures. Victims deserve to see perpetrators held accountable, reparations delivered promptly, and institutional reforms fully implemented to prevent a recurrence of past abuses.

Most importantly, the government must sustain this momentum. Justice cannot be selective, rushed, or abandoned midway. Adequate resources, political will, and unwavering commitment are required to see this process through to its logical conclusion.

As a nation, The Gambia stands at a crossroads. This renewed push for accountability offers an opportunity not only to heal old wounds but also to strengthen democracy, restore trust in state institutions, and reaffirm the principle that no one is above the law. The hope now is that words will be matched by decisive and consistent action.