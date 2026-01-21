Mismanagement of national strategic assets

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

I was recently listening to a commentator in Senegal who used an uncommon but highly relevant metaphor – “selling one’s only sheep to buy hay” – in describing a political situation underscores a familiar trend in the current government’s management and/or disposal of national assets.

It is a concept that underscores poor governance and highlights the counterproductive depletion of national assets for short-term relief, in contrast to the wisdom found in Proverbs 27:23-27 of the Bible:

23. Be sure you know the condition of your flocks,

give careful attention to your herds;

24. for riches do not endure forever,

and a crown is not secure for all generations.

25. When the hay is removed and new growth appears

and the grass from the hills is gathered in,

26. the lambs will provide you with clothing,

and the goats with the price of a field.

27. You will have plenty of goats’ milk to feed your family

and to nourish your female servants.

The sheep …a source of future well-being – milk for good health, wool for clothing, and dung for manure to grow vegetables.

In other words, sheep are the source of enduring subsistence, while hay is a temporary, consumable fuel and resource to sustain the provider.

Just a few questionable prudences:

Transgambia Bridge – a mortgaged asset and a mortgaged name (Senegambia Bridge)

Sea Port of Banjul – mortgaged management for an 80/20 share of ownership and 96/4 share of income to foreign management that holds majority shares with no prior investment

Banjul International Airport – the surreptitious but callous displacement of the national body with a body of public servants (past and present) as a private company – pronounced like a namesake of the final emperor of the Julio-Claudian dynasty…indeed a dynasty.

Gamtel/Gamcel…the list has become banal

National assets are a strategic public investment that are used to supplement national budgets when they are properly managed. Treating them as a short-term relief – essentially selling off the only sheep to buy hay – raises a critical question: what good is the hay when there are no sheep left to feed?

… perhaps to use the hay to light a fire to highlight the drama of mismanagement….

Just Thinking Aloud

Lamino Lang Coma

Brikama

Tribute to Bala Gaye

It is with a heavy heart that I received the devastating news of the untimely passing of a beloved “Kotor” elder brother, a highly respected colleague of the Gambian civil service, a dear friend, and a fellow public officer in the journey of nationhood – Musa Gibril Bala Gaye.

Even though we had known each other whilst he was at the 6th Form at the Gambia High School and I was in junior forms, our paths crossed again in the late 70s when he was serving as Deputy Permanent Secretary, under the late T. G. Senghore alias Tom Senghore who was the Permanent Secretary at the then Ministry of Finance & Trade and I was an Assistant Secretary at the President’s Office under the overall command of the late Eric Christensen, as Secretary General & Head of the Civil Service.

From those early days, Bala Gaye stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to his country, our native Gambia.

Our bond was then forged not only by a genuine camaraderie, but by a shared commitment to the ideals of service, discipline, and the love for our country.

In truth, Bala Gaye was one of those who had remained consistent in his belief in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office.

He served our country with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, even when the road was lonely or perhaps more often than not also misunderstood.

So, today, we have to bid farewell to a remarkable son of The Gambia, a statesman, a scholar, and a shining example of public service excellence.

His passing therefore leaves a void in our nation, our continent and the global community.

Bala Gaye’s life was, undoubtedly, an eloquent testament to the power of integrity, intellect, and dedication.

He embodied the values of honesty, humility, and compassion, inspiring generations of Gambians to strive for greatness.

His illustrious career spanned decades, marked by unwavering commitment to the service of the nation, leaving an indelible mark on The Gambia’s socio-economic landscape.

As a seasoned economist, banker and diplomat, Bala Gaye served his nation with distinction, holding key portfolios, including Permanent Secretary, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, and Foreign Minister.

His leadership was characterised by prudence, professionalism, and a deep understanding of public finance, steering The Gambia through critical moments of economic decision-making.

But Bala Gaye’s impact extended beyond national borders.

As the first Gambian Executive Director at the African Development Bank, he championed Africa’s development agenda, earning respect from peers and international institutions.

Beyond his impressive achievements, Bala Gaye was also a mentor, a guide, and a role model for us, the younger generation.

He inspired countless young Gambians like us to pursue excellence, instilling in us the values of hard work, discipline, and integrity.

As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual, we draw solace from his life’s work and the values that he embodied.

Bala Gaye’s legacy teaches us that:

– Integrity is the foundation of leadership:

He demonstrated that honesty, humility, and compassion are essential qualities of a true leader.

– Service is a calling:

Bala Gaye’s life showed us that public service is a noble vocation, requiring dedication, passion, and sacrifice.

– Excellence is a standard:

He set a high bar for excellence, inspiring us to strive for greatness in all we do.

May his legacy therefore continue to inspire us to build a brighter future for our beloved native Gambia and beyond.

Our sincere and heartfelt condolences are hereby being extended to his beloved wife, Neneh Tabal, to his dear children, to his devoted friends of the “Raeletts Club”, to the Gaye families (both immediate and extended), to other relatives and friends (both at home and abroad), nay to our entire nation.

Hassan Gibril

(A beloved younger brother and friend)