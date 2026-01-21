SECCOs hail groundnut trade season as best in recent history

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Managing Director of the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), Muhammad Njie, has commenced a nationwide tour, garnering overwhelming praise from SECCO Presidents and stakeholders for the ongoing groundnut trade season.

The consensus is clear: this season is the best in recent history, thanks to digitalisation and mobile money payments.

At Mbollet Ba, SECCO President Modou Jallow described the season as “exceptional”, praising the introduction of digitalisation and mobile money payments. “The digitalisation and choice of mobile money are perfect,” he said, adding that the high delivery percentage will safeguard national resources.

SECCO Presidents from Mbollet Ba to Ndofan Alfu echoed Jallow’s sentiments, citing the smooth trade and efficient depot operations. “Honestly, the digitalisation drive should have been introduced long ago because it is effective, fast, and reliable,” a representative noted.

In Fass Nyaga Choi, SECCO President Mustapha Joof expressed satisfaction with the reforms, highlighting the smooth operations at the Barra depot. “We are happy with all the reforms. The farmers are also very happy with the Wave system because they understand how to operate it,” he said.

MD Muhammad Njie emphasised the importance of embracing innovation, stating, “We must accept innovation because we are moving forward and we want the best for everyone. I am happy with the way the season is going, and I also believe this is the best season in our recent history.”

The digital screening machines were a hit, with some SECCOs using them 24 hours a day. “The digital screening process is very effective and fast,” said Matt Njie, a member of Fass Nyaga Choi SECCO.

The cashless payment system has also improved security, with SECCO Presidents praising the reduced risk of handling large sums of cash. “In the past, if the corporation sent me three million Dalasi, I wouldn’t have slept in my house because it was not safe. With this new system, you don’t even see physical cash,” said Mr. Jallow, SECCO President of Touba Angalleh.

As the MD’s tour concludes, stakeholders are urging continued collaboration and support for the digital reforms. “We will continue to work with everyone who is willing to do better. We are here for you,” MD Njie assured.

The groundnut trade season has been hailed as a landmark success, with SECCOs, farmers, and community leaders praising the efficiency, transparency, and innovation brought by NFSPMC’s digital reforms.