A sincere look at President Barrow’s address on dialogue and rule of law

By Mohammed Jallow

President Adama Barrow’s recent national address in the wake of violent protests arrives at a critical juncture for The Gambia. His remarks, steeped in condolence and calls for unity, merit both acknowledgement and scrutiny. To craft a path forward, it is necessary to examine his statement chronologically, assessing its strengths, identifying its gaps, and offering a practical roadmap for his Cabinet to translate words into lasting stability and democratic growth.

Mourning and national healing

The President opened with a solemn reflection on the tragic loss of life, specifically naming the late Omar Badjie and extending prayers to all affected families. This personal touch humanises the presidency and sets a compassionate tone. Yet beyond sympathy, the Cabinet must recognise that national healing demands more than condolences. Immediate action is required: a transparent, independent inquiry into the incidents, public reporting of findings, and reparations or support packages for victims’ families and injured security officers. Establishing a Victims’ Relief and Support Fund, jointly managed by government and civil society, would demonstrate that empathy is matched by responsibility.

Affirming democratic values

President Barrow reaffirmed that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and a cornerstone of democracy. This was an important assurance, especially to the nation’s youth. However, the Cabinet should seize this moment to review and, where necessary, amend public order laws and police procedures to ensure that legal provisions for protest are unambiguous, accessible, and balanced between public safety and civic freedom. Publishing clear protest guidelines, creating a digital permit system, and training law enforcement in crowd management and de-escalation are actionable steps to reinforce that commitment.

Warning against violence and disorder

The President rightly condemned violence, property destruction, and threats to public safety. His insistence on due process and human rights is commendable, yet his statement risked conflating the actions of a small violent minority with the broader peaceful protesters. Cabinet must therefore guide all ministries to adopt precise language in future communications avoiding rhetoric that could discourage legitimate dissent. It is equally vital to launch a rapid review of law-enforcement conduct during the protests. Any excessive force must be publicly addressed to maintain public trust.

Engaging the youth

Barrow’s acknowledgment of youth grievances “the heart and hope of this country” is pivotal. But words must evolve into structured dialogue. The Cabinet should immediately convene a National Youth Roundtable, inviting representatives from all regions, student unions, and youth-led organisations. Outcomes from this forum should feed into a Youth Development and Employment Action Plan with measurable targets: job creation, entrepreneurship incentives, digital-skills programs, and reforms in education that align curricula with market needs. A quarterly progress report to the National Assembly would enhance accountability and keep the youth engaged as partners, not adversaries.

Strengthening institutions

The President highlighted the National Assembly, the judiciary, and civil society as channels for grievances. To make these bodies more effective, the Cabinet should prioritise judicial reforms that expedite the hearing of rights-related cases and improve access to legal aid. Strengthening the National Human Rights Commission with additional funding and investigative powers would provide an impartial watchdog capable of addressing future unrest before it escalates.

Guiding the security services

Barrow’s call for professionalism, restraint, and constitutional adherence among security forces is both necessary and timely. Yet training and oversight mechanisms must match the rhetoric. The Cabinet should consider establishing a Police Professional Standards Bureau, independent of the regular chain of command, to investigate misconduct. Integrating community policing strategies and human rights training into the national security curriculum will build a culture of service and respect rather than intimidation.

Economic and social considerations

Unrest seldom arises in a vacuum. Beneath the protests lie economic frustrations: youth unemployment, rising living costs, and regional inequalities. Cabinet economic advisors must urgently present a Recovery and Inclusion Strategy focusing on job-rich sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, and digital services. Expanding microfinance opportunities and tax incentives for startups can spur enterprise. Social safety nets, including targeted food and transport subsidies for low-income households, would help ease the pressure that often triggers public demonstrations.

Communication and transparency

Effective governance requires transparent communication. Beyond a single televised address, the government must adopt a continuous engagement model. Regular press briefings, community town halls, and multilingual radio programs can bridge information gaps. A dedicated online “Dialogue and Reform Tracker” could allow citizens to monitor government responses to protest-related recommendations, ensuring that promises translate into measurable action.

Regional and international dimensions

The Gambia’s stability resonates beyond its borders. The Cabinet should work with ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations to share best practices in conflict prevention and to secure technical and financial support for reforms. Regional cooperation on cross-border youth employment initiatives and security intelligence can also reduce the external factors that fuel domestic unrest.

Building a culture of dialogue

Finally, President Barrow’s vision of “peaceful engagement and shared responsibility” must be institutionalised. Cabinet should propose legislation to establish a National Dialogue Council, comprising government, opposition, civil society, religious leaders, and youth representatives. This body would meet quarterly to pre-empt crises and maintain an open line between the state and citizens.

Advisory guide for the cabinet

To transform the President’s address into actionable governance, the Cabinet should consider the following chronological plan:

1. Immediate (0–3 months)

• Launch an independent inquiry into the protests and law enforcement response, with public findings.

• Set up a victims’ relief and support fund.

• Convene the national youth roundtable and commit to a follow-up action plan.

• Initiate a comprehensive review of public order and protest laws.

2. Short term (3–6 months)

• Publish new guidelines for lawful protest and implement a digital permit system.

• Present a youth development and employment action plan with defined targets and funding sources.

• Establish the police professional standards bureau and commence mandatory human rights and de-escalation training.

3. Medium term (6–12 months)

• Roll out the recovery and inclusion strategy focusing on job-rich sectors and microfinance expansion.

• Strengthen the national human rights commission and accelerate judicial reforms for rights-related cases.

• Introduce the dialogue and reform tracker for public monitoring of government commitments.

4. Long term (12–24 months)

• Legislate and operationalise the National Dialogue Council to institutionalise regular state-citizen engagement.

• Embed community policing and civic-education programs nationwide to nurture a culture of lawful civic participation.

Conclusion

President Barrow’s statement was dignified, empathetic, and clear in its rejection of violence. Yet the measure of leadership lies in implementation. By following this actionable roadmap anchored in accountability, youth engagement, institutional strength, and economic opportunity the Cabinet can convert a moment of national grief into a turning point for democratic consolidation. The Gambia stands at a crossroads where principled governance and inclusive dialogue can transform crisis into a foundation for enduring peace and prosperity.