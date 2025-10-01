MEDINA FOOTBALL CLUB, DUNAS HOTEL SIGN PARTNERSHIP

- Advertisement -

Medina Football Club recently signed a three-year partnership agreement with Dunas Hotel, marking a significant step in the club’s development both on and off the pitch.

As part of the deal, Medina FC will proudly feature the Dunas Hotel logo on their team jerseys throughout the partnership.

In return, Dunas Hotel has pledged to provide employment opportunities for some Medina fans, club members, and players within the hotel.

- Advertisement -

The agreement also gives Medina FC the privilege to use Dunas Hotel as their camping base whenever necessary. Furthermore, Dunas Hotel has committed to supporting Medina FC financially if the club chooses to participate in the GFF Third Division qualifiers.

In addition, Medina FC supporters will also benefit directly from this collaboration, as the fan clubs will be allowed to use the hotel’s facilities to host fundraisers and other related activities.

Speaking after the signing, both parties expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting that it will not only strengthen the football club but also create opportunities for fans and players beyond the game.

- Advertisement -

This partnership reflects the growing trend of local businesses investing in grassroots football, providing the much-needed support to nurture talent and empower communities.