A turning point on the question of Palestine at the 80th UNGA

By Lt. Col. Samsudeen Sarr Rtd

As a former Deputy Permanent Representative of The Gambia at the United Nations (2015–2017), and as one who has spent decades studying the speeches delivered by world leaders at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), I have come to notice a refrain that echoes year after year like a ritual chant.

Almost every address, whether from Africa, Asia, or Latin America, has carried the familiar plea of the urgent call for the United Nations to implement “Resolution 181 of 1947”, the so-called Partition Plan for Palestine. The resolution envisioned an independent Palestinian state, sovereign and self-governed, living side by side with Israel.

In The Gambia’s 2015 UNGA speech, delivered by Her Excellency Isatou Njie-Saidy, then Vice President under the APRC government, a speech I myself had the honour of drafting, this very message was once again repeated. It was part of a tradition that had long become second nature to the General Assembly, a promise to Palestine spoken as if scripted in stone.

But repetition is not realisation. And over time, this solemn call for a two-state solution has sounded less like a diplomatic demand and more like a wistful aspiration, one that Israel and its closest ally, the United States, have been determined to keep out of reach.

However, the 80th session of the UNGA, set to open this September, may finally mark a break in that monotonous cycle. For the first time in history, several Western powers particularly France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have announced that they will “officially recognise the State of Palestine”. Malta and San Marino are also on board, while Portugal’s decision remains under discussion. There may be more before 8th September.

Their leaders have frame steps along the concept of breaking the unending cycle of violence, the ignition of momentum for a genuine two-state solution, and a response to the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Analysts, however, point to a more complex reality. Domestic political pressures have also played their part. In France, the UK, and Australia, recognition resonates deeply with Muslim-majority populations and progressive constituencies. What may seem a principled stand on the world stage is also a calculated move on the home front.

This bold departure from the past now begs a burning question of how the Arab and African nations will respond.

For decades, their leaders have thundered from the podium about the need for Palestinian statehood. Yet with Western powers finally taking the step they demanded, will these same leaders seize the moment or retreat into tired speeches demanding what is already in motion?

If they cling to the old script, mouthing empty calls for a two-state solution without acknowledging this fundamental shift, they will not only appear tone-deaf but also politically irrelevant. To do so, under these circumstances, would be nothing short of folly.

Predictably, Israel and the United States are furious. Reports suggest that President Donald Trump’s administration is already moving to strangle this momentum before it takes root.

The US State Department, under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has reportedly denied or revoked visas for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and nearly 80 senior PA and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officials, effectively blocking them from attending this year’s UNGA.

The US justification alleges Palestinian “non-compliance” with commitments, ranging from failure to renounce terrorism, to pursuing “lawfare” against Israel in international courts, to promoting unilateral recognition of statehood, and even accusations of indoctrination through education.

Yet, under the UN Headquarters Agreement of 1947, the United States, as host nation, is legally bound not to obstruct the travel of representatives to UN sessions. By barring Palestinian officials, Washington risks breaching a cornerstone treaty of the international system.

Palestine, which has enjoyed observer state status at the UN since 1974, has called this move a flagrant violation of international law. The UN itself has expressed unease, warning that repeated breaches of host-country obligations could erode faith in foundational treaties and corrode the institution’s credibility.

In this unfolding drama, Africa’s voice will matter. Yet, given the shadow of US retaliation, only a handful of Arab or African states are likely to openly embrace the Western recognition of Palestine. The rest may choose the coward’s refuge of silence or neutrality.

But such timidity carries a heavy price. After decades of fiery rhetoric in defense of Palestine, neutrality now would expose these nations as hypocrites, unwilling to stand by their own words when history calls.

For The Gambia, the stakes are particularly high. Our nation has long prided itself as a defender of international justice and is currently serving as Chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). That mantle comes with a duty to voice a position that is principled, balanced, and courageous.

The Gambia must deliver a statement that acknowledges the historic step taken by Western nations, reflects solidarity with the Palestinian cause, and remains sensitive to the delicate realities of diplomacy. Our words should reassure allies in Europe and the Arab world, while not unnecessarily provoking the wrath of Washington and Tel Aviv. It will require careful drafting, but it is precisely in such moments that true statesmanship shines.

In short, the 80th UNGA could become a turning point in the decades-long struggle for Palestinian statehood. The only question is whether Africa, and The Gambia in particular, will rise to the occasion, or squander history’s invitation by hiding behind yesterday’s rhetoric.