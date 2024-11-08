Abdoulaye Thiam fails to appear in court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyers representing Senegalese businessman Abdoulaye Thiam, who was expected to testify in the civil case he filed against Gambian socialite Aisha Fatty, have apologised for his failure to appear.

According to his lawyers, Lamin Ceesay and Kebba Sanyang, the witness was unable to come to court, but they have informed him about the sitting that day, however, he unavoidably had a problem in getting to The Gambia from Senegal.

They said their client was not in Senegal but has now returned and they have spoken to him about the court sitting.

The plaintiff’s lawyers also apologised to defence counsel Lamin S Camara and made an undertaking that their client would be available in the next adjourned date.

Defence Counsel Lamin S.Camara told the court that he would be travelling out of the jurisdiction but would be back in the early days of December, and he wants to deal with Mr Abdoulaye Thiam himself.

Camara disclosed that if Mr Thiam had turned up in court, he would have finished his cross examination on that day. Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to 11 December, 2024.

Abdoulaye Thiam filed a multi-million dalasis suit against Aisha Fatty, demanding the return of monies and materials he claimed he gave to Fatty ‘on the pretext that she was going to marry him which never happened.’

He is the last and eight witness in the suit before the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.