Man sent to jail for stealing 68 gallons of cooking oil

By Amadou Jadama

The Banjul Magistrates’ Court presided over by Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally has convicted and sentenced one Amadou Ndaw to a mandatory jail term of one year for stealing 68 gallons of cooking oil.

Mr Ndaw and four others were on trial on two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and stealing.

He pleaded guilty on the first count, but not on the second while his co-accused persons Njaga Darboe, Cherno Ndurr and Abdoulie Bah all pleaded not guilty to both charges.

One Sadibou Secka, the fourth accused, is at large.

Police said Njaga Darboe, Amadou Ndow, Cherno NDURE, Sheikh Sadibou Secka and Abdoulie Bah stole 68 gallons of cooking oil valued at D2000 each, totalling D136,000, being the property of Elhella Company.

According to the prosecutors, only 20 gallons were recovered.

In his mitigation, Mr Ndaw begged the court, saying “this is the first time this has happened to me and I am pleading for mercy as I am a young man and I promise that this will never happen again. Please forgive me. My mom is relying on me. I work to help my family. This is indeed unfortunate and I am seeking for forgiveness for the sake of God.”