Abuko car drifter remanded at Mile 2

By Olimatou Coker

Malick Badjie, accused of car drifting that injured a school boy at Abuko last week, has been remanded at Mile 2 pending his court hearing.

Badjie was arraigned yesterday, before Magistrate Dibba at the Bundung Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutors presented the facts of the case, and the court adjourned the matter to Thursday, for the presentation of the victim’s medical report and sentencing.

Police spokesman ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, said the police took a swift legal action in connection with the incident which tragically left a student seriously injured.

“The driver, Malick Badjie, was charged with one count of reckless and negligent act after recklessly drifting his vehicle within a school zone and striking a Grade 6 student, Abdourahman Bah, who sustained critical injuries”, the PRO said