Flex Fuzion director is Acrobatic Rock Roll Dance sports coach

By Olimatou Coker

Yasai Joof, a Creative Director at Flex Fuzion Entertainment and Dance Academy, has been appointed as the first Acrobatic Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance sports coach in The Gambia.

Ms Joof’s groundbreaking work has elevated the nation’s presence on the global dance sports stage, proudly raising the Gambian flag through exceptional leadership and dedication.

Under her guidance, Gambian dancers have showcased their talent internationally competing in prestigious events and gaining global recognition. Notably, the team participated in the Acrobatic Rock ‘n’ Roll World Championships held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in December 2024.

This marked a significant milestone for The Gambia, highlighting its emerging talent in this dynamic dance discipline.

The World Championships attracted participants from across the globe underscoring the event’s international stature.

The Flex Fuzion dancers also competed in the Acrobatic Rock ‘n’ Roll and Acrobatic Swing World Cup in Dakar, Senegal, in March 2025. In Dakar, they made an impressive run to the semifinals further establishing The Gambia as a competitive force in acrobatic dance sports. Like the World Championships, the World Cup featured dancers representing countries from every continent, making the competition a global celebration of talent and athleticism.

Ms Joof and her colleagues – Daniel Taylor and Mariama Camara are currently in Moscow, Russia, where they are undergoing rigorous world class coaching training. This advanced preparation promises to bring even greater expertise and innovation to The Gambia’s acrobatic rock ‘n’ roll scene.

Ndey Fatou Jabang, founder and CEO of Flex Fuzion Entertainment and Dance Academy and President of the Africa Committee of the World Federation of Acrobatic Dances and Dance Sports, expressed joy and happiness over this milestone achieved by Ms Joof and The Gambia on the dance sports industry.

She expressed confidence that there is much more to come from this talented team and their leadership. Madam Jabang also highlighted the wider cultural and economic impact Dance Sports is poised to have on The Gambia, noting that it will not only foster national pride and youth empowerment but also positions the country to attract international attention and tourism.

“Showcasing a unique cultural fusion can boost The Gambia’s global profile, stimulate economic growth and promote cultural exchange,” she said.

For her part, Ms Joof expressed deep appreciation to Flex Fuzion Entertainment and Dance Academy for believing in her potential.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Joof revealed that as a dancer who faced significant societal backlash, she never imagined that dancing would bring her so much global recognition.