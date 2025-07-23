Bicycles from Přerov help children in Gambia get to school

- Advertisement -

The Moravian town of Přerov has joined the “Bikes for Africa” project, which aims to improve access to education for children in Gambia. The municipality donated ten bicycles that had been left unclaimed in local streets and had become city property after three years. Previously, such bikes were scrapped. Thanks to local residents, over 100 bicycles from Přerov headed to West Africa in mid-July. The donated bicycles are collected and prepared for shipment by a local bike shop, before being sent to a central warehouse in Ostrava and transported by ship to Africa. Since 2013, the project has delivered over 40,000 bicycles and helped more than 12,000 Gambian children.