Galien Africa, REMAPSEN sign partnership to promote health in Africa

Dakar, the capital of Senegal, hosted on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the signing ceremony of a partnership agreement between Association Galien Africa and the African Media Network for the Promotion of Health and Environment (REMAPSEN).

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Social Action, the Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition (Senegal), as well as a broad range of national and international partners.

In his address, Mr Bamba Youssouf, President of REMAPSEN, welcomed the signing of this partnership between his organisation and Galien Africa. He provided a brief history of REMAPSEN and highlighted the progress made over the past five years, before outlining the main objectives of the agreement.

According to the REMAPSEN President, “The aim of this partnership is for both organisations to promote health and the environment through knowledge sharing and the development of impactful media content, to build the capacity of African journalists and media professionals on health and environmental issues, and to support research and innovation by strengthening collaboration in research projects for a better understanding of health and environmental challenges. He further stated, “This strategic alliance between Galien Africa and REMAPSEN marks a major milestone in our shared commitment to improving health and the environment in Africa,” while also calling on all stakeholders to better integrate media communication into the implementation strategies of health and environmental programmes at national, regional, and international levels.

Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck, Chair of the Association Galien Africa, congratulated REMAPSEN for its dynamism and productivity. Through this partnership, she pledged her organisation’s support for the organisation of REMAPSEN’s annual media forums, advocacy with partners for the realisation of REMAPSEN’s projects and activities, and support for national coordination events of REMAPSEN in Senegal.

The clauses of the agreement also state that REMAPSEN will ensure media coverage of the Forum Galien Africa and Prix Galien Africa, the next editions of which are scheduled to take place from October 28 to 31, 2025, in Dakar (Senegal), under the theme: “Health Sovereignty: An imperative for Africa.” REMAPSEN will also publish press releases related to events initiated and organised by Galien Africa, and contribute to the organisation of webinars on health and/or environmental topics, among other initiatives.

This partnership agreement between REMAPSEN and Galien Africa has been signed for a renewable two-year term.