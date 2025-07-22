GOV’T URGED TO PRIORITISE VICTIMS REPARATIONS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged government to provide adequate funding for reparations to victims of human rights abuses during the Yahya Jammeh era, and do it fast.

In its 2024 State of Human Rights Report, the Committee recommended that the Ministry of Justice work with the Reparations Commission to ensure that it is fully functional and is provided with adequate funds in the national budget for reparations by the Ministry of Finance.

The Commission also recommended that the Ministry of Justice take the necessary steps to ensure adequate resources are available for the Implementation Plan of the Government White Paper on the Report of the TRRC.

Responsible institutions must take necessary steps to implement items in the Implementation Plan that require minimal, or no funding,” the NHRC said.

Victims and advocates have expressed frustration over delays in disbursing reparations, even with many survivours suffering from ongoing health issues without the necessary support.

Funding shortfalls are a major barrier, with the government’s budget allocation often falling short or going unused; for example, a 2024 budgeted amount of D60 million for reparations was not spent, and the 2025 budget only earmarked D30 million, half of what a parliamentary committee recommended. Victims warn these delays risk undermining justice and warn that “victims are dying one by one” while waiting.”

The government has pledged to use proceeds from the sale of former President Jammeh’s overseas assets for reparations, with $2.5 million promised from the sale of his property in the United States, but victims demand timely disbursement to alleviate their suffering.

The NHRC however commended government for taking positive steps towards the implementation of its White Paper on the Report of the TRRC in 2024.

As of May 2024, the NHRC added, the Government has fully implemented 16 recommendations, partially implemented 192 in varying degrees and not implemented 55.